“Good things happen to good people” – A look at the best ‘trash talk’ moments from The Match 2022

'The Match' 2022 was not only a display of a golfing masterclass but also of some seriously funny trash talk.

The charity tournament was played between the pair of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on one side, against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, in December, at the Pelican Golf Club. The rising stars Spieth and Thomas triumphed over Woods and McIlroy.

The golfers who share a great camaraderie were on a roll as they managed to wow the viewers with not just their strokes but also their hilarious comments. Emmy-award winner Charles Barkley was the commentator for the event and engaged in funny banter with the golfers, especially Justin Thomas.

The US golfer hit a nicely aimed putt as Barkley said to him:

"You will not believe your good fortune"

Thomas had a great reply for him ready.

"Good things happen to good people, boys."

However, this is only scratching the tip of the surface. 'The Match' 2022 provided golf fans all around the world with some amazing entertaining content to last them until the next edition.

Here's taking a look at some of the best trash talk moments.

"Chuck is looking at that moon like it's an Oreo" - Justin Thomas about Charles Barkley

Justin Thomas and Charles Barkley (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Commentator Charles Barkley and golfer Justin Thomas tried to one-up each other with funny jabs from the get-go. At the fifth tee box, Thomas decided to shake things up as he made an unexpected joke about Barkley.

The commentators had been admiring the moon on the previous hole, so Thomas used it for reference. It is no secret that over the years, Barkley has been the target of many food jokes, he became one again when Justin Thomas said:

"Chuck is looking at that moon like it's an Oreo."

Barkley was a good sport about it when he said, "Okay, JT" but even Thomas knew he was plotting his vengeance.

"Well, it’s early" - Charles Barkley to Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas and wife Jillian Wisniewski (Image via Instagram/Justin Thomas)

If, at all, there is ever a list about a hilarious on-field banter, the rivalry between Charles Barkley and Justin Thomas during 'The Match' 2022 would without a doubt take the cake.

TNT announcer Brian Anderson congratulated Thomas on his recent wedding and asked him how the special night went. Thomas replied:

"It was the best night of my life. I wish I could have it over again."

Charles Barkley had the perfect response that sent the viewers rolling with laughter.

"Well, it’s early. You could do it again."

Talk about quick thinking!

"I’ve seen you miss those with a putter" - Rory McIlroy to Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Not to be left behind in anything, the reigning world no.1 Rory McIlroy showcased his trash-talking skills when trying to chirp Jordan Spieth's putt.

On the one-club challenge holes, both the golfers faced one-foot holes for their bogeys. However, both of them held irons in their hands instead of putters. Jordan Spieth asked the Northern Irish golfer:

"Good, good, Rory?"

McIlroy took a jab at Spieth's notorious misses on the greens as he said:

"I’ve seen you miss those with a putter."

Burn!

"Was that back in the 50s?" - Justin Thomas to Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are the best of buds in the golfing community. Their equation has often been described as that of siblings. For 'The Match' 2022, the two of them, however, were on opposite sides.

Justin Thomas made sure to tap into his funny competitive spirit as he teased Tiger Woods even before the tournament began. The legendary golfer was saying:

"In my generation, Shingo Katayama used to warm up with his five wood left-handed."

Thomas retorted:

"Was that back in the 50s?"

Woods was unfazed as he said:

"Late-50s."

Well, who doesn't love a little harmless fun?

Jordan Spieth happier about an irritated Tiger Woods than winning 'The Match' 2022

The Match 7 at Pelican (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match)

Jordan Spieth perfectly landed the ball on the 10th green to secure a win at 'The Match' 2022. All the players gathered as the winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were awarded the winner's bracelets.

Spieth appreciated the prize, however, not as much as he enjoyed watching an irritated Tiger Woods.

"The joy out of getting this does not match the joy of standing here, with Tiger being so upset that he has to stand here for this."

Both Thomas and Spieth were elated after defeating Woods and McIlroy. They didn't leave a chance to rub the loss in their faces as they referenced a popular meme.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Hey Tiger and Rory …



WHAT HAPPENED?!?! Hey Tiger and Rory …WHAT HAPPENED?!?! https://t.co/twrgI3C6pP

Spieth asked:

"How do you lose to us two?"

Thomas backed up his partner as he said:

"It's all right, everybody does."

Well, it's hard to argue that after the phenomenal year the pair had. They were invincible as they won all four team matches for the US team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

All the fans around the world must be wishing to have a similar pairing in the next edition of 'The Match', as they would love to see a recreation of similar kind of on-field banter.

