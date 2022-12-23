Has Paige Spiranac acted in a movie?

Paige Spiranac is popularly known for her social media presence. The American beauty played golf in college and turned professional in 2015. However, she is known for her Instagram posts and glamorous pictures.

Paige is a model and YouTuber. Moreover, she has also worked on some television series. Nonetheless, Paige has not worked in movies yet. According to IMDB, Spiranac acted in television series such as Risky Biz, released in 2018, Fitted (2017), and Breaking Par (2016).

The influencer was highly criticized for sharing her bold pictures on social media. Paige has a better reply to silence them. She continues to share her photographs despite receiving hate.

She never missed an opportunity to fight back when she came across something troubling that needed to be addressed. The LPGA Tour implemented a strict dress code for female golfers in 2017, prompting immediate criticism from the former Cactus Tour player.

Paige spoke against it in her interview with Fortune magazine, saying:

"The progression of women's golf is plugging further than our necklines."

Paige Spiranac is very active on social media and has 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Early life and professional career of Paige Spiranac

Spiranac was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on March 26, 1993 of Croatian descent. Her father was a member of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football team, while her mother was a professional ballerina.

Paige has an older sister, Lexie, who is also into sports and received an athletic scholarship while she was playing for the Stanford track team.

Growing up, Spiranac practiced gymnastics and was hoping to pursue a career. However, her broken kneecap derailed her dream of competing in the Olympics, and she switched to playing golf.

She has won dozens of championships at the junior and college levels and began her professional career in 2015. She made her Cactus Tour debut in May 2016 at the Las Colinas Club and had a sudden-death win over then-top-ranked amateur golfer Hannah Sullivan, earning her first tour victory.

In her golf career, Paige Spiranac finished ninth at Stallion Mountain, 17th at the Atlantic Aliante Golf Club, and seventh at Walnut Creek. She competed in the Scottish Open and made the cut for the Ladies European Tour.

In 2016, she finished ninth at the CoBank Women's Open and earned $1,750 in prize money. Paige participated in the LPGA qualifying round but did not receive her card. She then got into modeling and earned a lot more fame.

Spiranac had graced the cover pages of numerous magazines and was named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim in 2022. Paige became the first athlete to earn the top spot on Maxim's Hot 100 list.

Parson Xtreme Golf has appointed her as the brand ambassador to promote golf on social media and television. Besides this, Paige Spiranac also began writing monthly columns for Golf Magazine. She has posed for the cover pages of Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest and has been a brand ambassador for several top brands.

