How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the 2025 PGA Championship, Round 3?

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau is chasing his third major championship title in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. He scored two-under 69 in his third nine and is among the top 10 contenders for the title.
Last year, DeChambeau won the U.S. Open after scoring six-under 274 to beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2021 and altogether, has a total of nine victories on the PGA Tour. Since joining LIV Golf, he has claimed three individual titles in the league.
The American golfer charged into his third round at the 2025 PGA Championship with three birdies on the front nine on holes one, seven, and eight. He made even par on the first four holes on the back nine and two consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th.
What started as a great round ended on a poor note for Bryson DeChambeau. He shot his first bogey of the day on the 16th and a double bogey right after, on the 17th.
Despite faltering in his final holes, he finished his third round with two-under, bringing his total to five-under 208. He climbed eight spots up the leaderboard and landed at T8, tied with Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Here’s a look at Bryson DeChambeau’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 PGA Championship:
Round 3
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 5
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
“Can’t complain too much”: Bryson DeChambeau speaks on his third round at the 2025 PGA Championship
After hitting a frustrating double bogey on the 17th, Bryson DeChambeau told the media he did his best and was trying not to complain about the situation. He said (via ASAP Sports):
“Yeah, I'm three back with one round to go in a major championship. So I can't complain too much. You can always ask for more. You can always try to be a little greedier out there.”
The two-time major champ further added that he hit his shots on the 16th and 17th exactly how he wanted. However, they ended with a bogey and double bogey due to the wind.
“6 didn't feel like I played that hole terrible… 17, hit a great 9-iron exactly the way I wanted to. The wind just pumped it. Nothing I can do,” he added.
For his final round, Bryson DeChambeau stated that he’ll control only what he can and try to shoot as low as possible.