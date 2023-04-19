David Duval and John Daly have made a significant impact in the world of golf over the years. With their vast experience and skills on the greens, the duo has achieved several accolades throughout their careers.

As they team up for the 2023 Zurich Classic, fans are curious about the number of titles that they hold between them. Here's a look at the careers of David Duval and John Daly and the number of titles they have won.

Career Highlights of David Duval

David Duval is an American professional golfer who was born on November 9, 1971. He turned pro in 1993 and has since then had an illustrious career in the sport. He has won 13 professional titles, including 11 on the PGA Tour, one on the European Tour, and one on the Japan Golf Tour.

In 2001, he reached the pinnacle of his career when he won The Open Championship. Duval also held the No.1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings for 15 weeks in 1999.

David Duval has played in several PGA Tour events, including the Zurich Classic, where he has participated nine times, with his best finish being a tie for second in 2000. He has also played in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup, representing the United States. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019.

Career Highlights of John Daly

John Daly is a professional American golfer who was born on April 28, 1966. He turned pro in 1987 and has since then won 20 professional titles, including five on the PGA Tour, four on the European Tour, and one on the Japan Golf Tour.

He has also won two major championships in his career, the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship.

Daly has played in several PGA Tour events, including the Zurich Classic, where he has participated nine times, with his best finish being a tie for 13th in 2010. He has also represented the United States in both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.

Total Number of Titles

David Duval and John Daly are two legendary golfers who have made a significant impact on the sport. Between them, they have won 33 professional titles, including three major championships. David has won 13 professional titles, while Daly has won 20.

Although David and John have had different levels of success in their careers, they have both made significant contributions to the sport of golf. Their partnership in the Zurich Classic promises to be an exciting one, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them in action.

End Note

David Duval and John Daly are two golfers who have achieved a lot throughout their careers. They have won several titles and have represented the United States in international competitions. As they team up for the 2023 Zurich Classic, fans are excited to see what they can accomplish together.

Although the number of titles they hold between them is impressive, it is their experience and skill on the greens that will make them a formidable team. With their combined knowledge of the game and their ability to perform under pressure, Duval and Daly are sure to give their opponents tough competition.

