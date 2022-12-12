How much is Tiger Woods' putter?

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. Over his decades-long career, he has built an illustrious legacy for himself. Being among the top world-class athletes in the international circuit, Woods naturally uses cutting-edge equipment.

Tiger Woods has experimented with several putters in his career. Currently, he employs the Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport Putter. It has a balanced head and adjustable weight, which makes it easier to square the face during impact. Straighter putts are possible with a small offset hosel because it provides an unimpeded line of sight to the golf ball.

The Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport Putter costs around $485. However, if Tiger Woods was ever to place his putter on auction, it would obviously be worth much more. Some of his backup putters that haven't even been used in competition sold for $44,000 and $60,000 respectively.

Another one of his Scotty Cameron putters sold for $88,809 and a backup putter, Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS, was sold for more than $150,000. Using these prices as yardsticks, the putter that has aided Tiger Woods in winning 14 majors will likely be sold for more than $1 million.

"I hate to say it but I'm going to admit it" - Tiger Woods on son Charlie outdriving him

Tiger Woods and Charlie at the PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods recently featured in 'The Match' at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. He teamed up with Rory McIlroy and went against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. However, the legendary pair lost to the rising stars as Thomas and Spieth took home the title on Saturday.

The event, which was being played to raise funds for supporting Hurricane Ian relief efforts, raised around a whopping $33 million.

At the tournament, Tiger Woods made an interesting revelation to analyst Trevor Immelman. Woods said that his 13-year-old son Charlie has already outdriven him.

He admitted to it on the live television broadcast:

"I hate to say it but I'm going to admit it. He finally did it a few weeks ago. I spun one and he tomahawked one and got me."

Woods has previously talked about his son's golf skills and the 13-year-old has proved his mettle time and time again. The father-son duo will be appearing as a team at the PNC Championships in Orlando in December.

While Woods is obviously excited to take part in the tournament with his son, he also shared that he is very protective about him.

"When we’re out there playing, I’m his dad, so I’m protective of him. Obviously, I want him to do the best he possibly can. I want him to learn from everything. But I also want to protect him from, like, all of this, the environment. Especially this day and age."

He added that he doesn't want to put any pressure on him and wants him to be a child.

"When I grew up, there were no camera phones, there were no videos. I try to shoo people away, 'Let him enjoy, don’t put any pressure on him, let him play, let him be a kid, OK?'"

It will certainly be thrilling to see the father-son dynamic play out at the PNC Championships.

