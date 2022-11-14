“I applied my same intensity and my craft, my focus to Call of Duty” – When Tiger Woods opened up about his love for video games

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He shares the record for the most victories on the PGA Tour with Sam Snead, with a whopping 82 trophies. When it comes to Major tournament victories, Woods ranks second. He has participated in numerous competitions and titles throughout his lengthy and accomplished career.

However, his professional life has been dotted with injuries and those snags have occasionally forced him to spend some time away from the golf course. One such time was around 2015 when he underwent two back surgeries and did not participate in a PGA event for a year.

In 2016, Tiger Woods made an appearance on the talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He spoke about his future, where his game was at back then, how his equation with ex-wife Elin Nordegren was, and his experience during his time off from competitive golf.

While on the subject, Colbert asked Woods whether his time off the greens was humbling. Woods had an honest and amusing answer to the question. He replied that even though he wished to play golf, he couldn't do that. So, he transferred that intensity into the popular video game, Call of Duty.

"Yeah, I've had two back surgeries since then. And you know, I like to practice and compete all day. That's one of my things. I like to spend it out, but the thing is I wasn't able to do that on the golf course. So I applied my same intensity and my craft, my focus to Call of Duty."

Hearing his response, the live audience burst into laughter. Woods told them "don't laugh" before continuing with his answer.

Initially, he thought he was doing rather well in the Call of Duty campaigns. In fact, he spent eight hours every day playing the game. However, the scenario changed when he went online. Tiger Woods himself admitted that getting defeated by young kids was a humbling experience.

He said:

"I will spend eight hours a day, get a 30-minute lunch break, be in my reclining grandpa chair playing. I thought I was good because I got through the campaigns, no big deal, and went online. When seven-year-olds are beating you from around the world, [it's] humbling."

It most certainly must have been a beyond humbling experience for Woods, who probably isn't used to losing a contest, let alone to kids around the world.

"I wonder what his gamer tag is?" - How viewers reacted to Tiger Woods playing Call of Duty

Tiger Woods at The Challenge: Japan Skins (Image via Getty Images)

Whenever world-class athletes reveal how they channel their competitiveness and intensity into other games, fans are always fascinated by their stories.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2016, Woods opened up about playing and applying a similar competitive intensity to Call of Duty when he couldn't play golf. Viewers reacted positively to the revelation. Of course, they had a lot to say and ask, which they did in the comments section.

One user was curious to know what Woods' gamer tag was.

"I wonder what his gamer tag is?"

Another user suggested that he try Battlefield 1.

"He should play Battlefield 1"

Another joked that they might have beaten Woods in Call of Duty. commonly known as COD.

"wow...I've probably owned tiger in COD? cool ...."

One user seemed to agree with Woods' choice of playing Call of Duty as he called the video game therapy.

"call of duty is therapy"

A fan demanded that Woods make a cameo in the next edition of the video game.

"Tiger Woods cameo in the next Call of Duty game!"

A viewer joked about how shocked a kid playing Call of Duty would be if they found out they were playing against Tiger Woods.

"Just imagine one of these kids playing with a guy with a real deep voice on the mic and that person just so happens to be the Legend 'Tiger Woods' and you don't even know it."

Another fan seemed to share a similar sentiment.

"Imagine no scoping some random guy in COD and it happens to be Tiger Woods"

One person recalled a photo of a teenage Woods playing a video game and said that it should have been shown during the conversation.

"There is a picture of 14 year old tiger woods playing The Legend of Zelda on an NES with a crappy TV in 1990. They should have shown that. That just made me love him even more. This guy is a legit old school gamer."

Finally, a fan summed up what every golf fan must have thought of when they realized Woods was into video games.

"I would love to play some CoD with Tiger Woods."

Well, who wouldn't?

Poll : 0 votes