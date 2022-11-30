“I don’t have much left in this leg” - Tiger Woods on the foot injury that forced him out of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge on Monday due to plantar fasciitis. Now, the ace golfer has revealed that his foot ailment lets him play, but not walk. Woods stated that he was uncertain about how much longer he could play golf.

Woods was speaking at the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday when he explained his injury. Emphasizing on his injury and recovery, the golfer said that he didn't "have much left in this leg.” He stated that it was difficult for him to walk over 72 holes and thus chose to stay out of the event.

Speaking at Albany Golf Club, strictly as the tournament's host, Tiger Woods said:

“I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want. I just can’t walk.”

He went on to explain his injury and how it affects his future.

Woods added:

“The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That’s it. I mean, that’s — physically that’s all I can do… I don’t have much left in this leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully, you know, lightning catches in a bottle and I’m up there in contention with a chance to win and hopefully I remember how to do that.”

It is pertinent to note that Woods put on the role of the tournament host only a day after pulling out of the competition. Dubbing it a tough decision, Woods said that he was headed for more rest in the coming months. However, he also noted that he aims to participate in the upcoming Capital One’s The Match and the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods needs one or two months to heal

Tiger Woods announced his withdrawal from this week’s Hero World Challenge over a tweet. The 46-year-old golfer said that he would stay as the tournament host as his foundation is the main beneficiary of the event. Calling it another setback of the year, Woods said that he will look to make a comeback after his injury is healed.

Speaking about his decision to quit the event, Tiger Woods said:

“It was a tough decision just because I want to play. I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can’t walk… I’ve had a few setbacks during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one I just can’t. Only time can heal this one and stay off my feet and get a lot of treatment done.”

The golfer further explained the injury and said that he kept “making it worse” by preparing for the event.

He added:

“The worst thing you can do is walk, and I was walking more and more and more, trying to get my legs ready for this event, and I just kept making it worse… So had to shut it down and unfortunately, be the host of the event and Ranger Rick out here.”

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods has been out for most of 2022. The golfer has been rehabbing since his 2021 car crash and has played only nine rounds of golf throughout the year. He has now stated that he will require another month or two of rest to allow his foot to heal.

Interestingly, the 46-year-old also noted that he was posting low scores at home in Florida while riding in a cart and thus chose against this. However, he will be seen using one for both The Match, the 12-hole exhibition event, and the PNC Championship.

