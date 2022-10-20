Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular voices in golf. However, this wasn’t always the case. She started off her career as a pro golfer. Despite her love for the sport, a young Spiranac failed to make her mark on the LPGA Tour.

Soon, Spiranac called it quits from professional golf and changed her focus to becoming an influencer.

After having pursued her passion for golf on the internet, she established herself as the premier golf influencer/model. She is currently among the most influential golf personalities in the world. She even became the most-followed golfer on the internet, overtaking the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Paige Spiranac is now an influencer and a model. She also runs her own podcast and has a successful YouTube channel. This is where the former pro golfer opens up on her personal side. Most recently, Spiranac went on such a journey when she recalled the struggles she faced during her professional days.

The 29-year-old walked down memory lane in a YouTube video. In the video, titled "Titleist TSi3 vs. TaylorMade Stealth Driver Which is Better?’, Spiranac spoke to her fans about the PTSD struggles she went through when she was a regular at pro golf events. The influencer revealed her yips with big left shots and said that she had a tough time playing with the block.

Opening up in the video about choosing Titleist as her right driver, Paige Spiranac said:

“When I was playing professionally, I had the yips, and mine was always this big left shot… I have almost like PTSD when it comes to seeing that shot shape.”

The former golfer went on to explain the other side of the debate as well. Having explained her decision to opt for a straight-going shot shape, Spiranac also presented the opposite case.

She added:

“For a lot of people, that’s actually something they want to see. They want to see it turn over, they want to see it go left.”

Paige Spiranac often does ’shot tutorial' and ’golf course walkthrough' videos on her YouTube channel. This isn’t the first time that the model has revealed her vulnerable side to her fans. She has even explained her worst shots and games on her podcast.

Paige Spiranac talks about ‘body shaming’ in her YouTube video

Despite being a Maxim World's Sexiest Woman title winner, Paige Spiranac was recently subjected to body shaming. Following this, the golf influencer/model opened up on the struggles of body acceptance and how she was coping with it. Spiranac said that she was “tired” of being body shamed. After weeks of being trolled online for “gaining weight,” the model took to her YouTube channel to share her experience.

In a video titled ‘Body Shaming & Life Online, Do I Deserve It?’ Spiranac explained her stance and said that she could not use "filters" in real life. The golfer sounded vulnerable as she explained that the fat shaming comments hurt her.

Speaking in the video, Paige Spiranac said:

"When I shoot, I obviously pick the best pictures. I have great lighting. There's a lot that goes into getting a nice picture. And so, when you're at a stadium that has severe overhead lighting, fluorescent overhead lighting, you're just not going to look your best. And so I have just felt this immense pressure to look perfect, all the time. And that is humanly impossible.”

She added:

“It is seriously so difficult to do that. No one can do that. Even the most beautiful women in the world don't always look a certain way."

Concluding the video, Spiranac stated the need to accept changing body images. The influencer introspectively said that she must be “able to accept” the criticism she receives as she is a public figure.

Poll : 0 votes