“Unfortunately, guys were using me for golf lessons” – When Paige Spiranac opened up on her dating life

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular social media personalities. A former golfer, Spiranac has now become a full-fledged influencer. She quit professional golfing early in her career and focused on building her social media fan following.

Spiranac is now a golf instructor, influencer, model and podcast host. With over 3.6 million followers on Instagram and 300,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, it is safe to say that the former American pro-golfer has found her niche. The 29-year-old is reportedly single and not by her choice.

Paige Spiranac likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye but has revealed that she is a divorcee. This is not the first time she has opened up about her failed love life.

The influencer has revealed that she tried online dating and it failed miserably. The golfer-turned-model was speaking on her Playing a Round with Paige Renee podcast when she opened up about going through a 'number of heartbreaks'.The golfer also added that she suffered many breakups because of her career.

Speaking about her dating life on an episode of her podcast, Paige Spiranac said that the people she met would often out to take advantage of her/ She stated that the men she met would make use of the time with her to gain free golf lessons and golf equipment.

Spiranac said:

“I would always open up a conversation with, ‘Hey I play golf,’ and I thought that it would work. Unfortunately, guys were using me for golf lessons, golf equipment, and golf balls… It would turn into an hour’s lesson of me just helping the guy become a better golfer. That happened all the time since I was desperate and I wanted guys to like me.”

As per Spiranac, the men she met would often be dating someone else on the side. She claims that being a public figure has affected her personal life in a negative way.

Back in 2015, Paige Spiranac shed light on the matter and said that men were only interested in her on social media and not in real life. Speaking in an interview with Emirates Woman a day before the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, Spiranac said:

“It’s so funny. I’ll get marriage proposals and I’ll get asked out through social media… Then it comes to real life and it’s like zero.”

Paige Spiranac’s divorce

Spiranac exchanged vows with Steven Tinoco, a personal trainer and minor league baseball player in 2018. She was believed to be happily married for the longest time by her fans. The golfer-turned-model surprised many in March this year when she revealed that she was no longer married.

The influencer made the revelation on a Q/A with her fans on Instagram. She then went on to add that she is currently single and looking. Spiranac added that she believed in soulmates and would happily marry again if she finds the right person.

