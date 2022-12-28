“I just want to win” - Matt Fitzpatrick backs Sergio Garcia, other LIV golfers for Ryder Cup

Matt Fitzpatrick has backed LIV golfers for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Stating that he "just wants to win" at the event, the Englishman has called for the inclusion of former European teammates who left the PGA Tour for LIV.

Ahead of finalizing the 2023 Ryder Cup teams, Fitzpatrick came out and stated that players like Sergio Garcia should be on it. Despite the ongoing golf civil war, the PGA Tour golfer has stated that Europe needs LIV players to field the best possible team in Rome next autumn.

Speaking about the Ryder Cup in an interview with Sky Sports News, Matt Fitzpatrick said:

"It might be some players from other places in the world. I think there definitely are a few personal relationships that have been dented by this. I'm not bothered, I just want to win, and I'm sure those boys do too."

It is pertinent to note that several players, including Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Former captain Henrik Stenson was also relieved of his duties. Following this, the PGA Tour placed a ban on the players. The players’ future remains uncertain.

Matt Fitzpatrick on players out of Ryder Cup

The European team, led by captain Luke Donald, will look to take revenge on the US team at next year’s Ryder Cup. However, Matt Fitzpatrick is convinced that they need LIV golfers to achieve the same.

More specifically, the Englishman is convinced that his side will lack the skills and experience of Sergio Garcia if they choose against playing LIV golfers.

Garcia is the all-time leading scorer in the event with 28.5 points. Fitzpatrick said that it was the Spaniard who stood out for him at the Ryder Cup. Speaking about the LIV golfer, the PGA Tour star said:

"Sergio would be the one that would stand out for me, particularly. I don't know the details of [his relationship with McIlroy]… I'm happy to share a room with him, if that's going to be the case, I can corner him off for everyone else."

Further, Fitzpatrick stated that Henrik Stenson’s departure was tough. The Englishman said that the golfer’s removal as captain in July was a major blow to Europe's preparations.

Commenting on the Swede, the US Open champion said:

"It was a tough one because he [Stenson] had started gearing up for Rome, making notes and putting plans together, ‘And then it's like, 'sorry, lads, I'm off.'”

Fitzpatrick insisted that he has zero issues with PGA Tour stars leaving for LIV as long as they stay there.

He added:

"As long as you go and don't come back, I don't have an issue. Go take the money, go play wherever you want, I could not care less, just don't come back and then take spots from other guys that want to play…"

He continued:

"I understand that there's the likes of Westy, Poulter and Sergio that have played a lot in Europe over the years and have done their bit, and they have. I can't ever knock them for that, they've done way more than I have for the European Tour."

It is pertinent to note that Fitzpatrick, the current world No. 9, will be one of Europe’s biggest names at the Ryder Cup. Considering the fact that the team will be much younger than in previous years, it’s safe to assume that the Englishman will have an increased role.

