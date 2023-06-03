“I know what I’m doing for dinner next year”: Phil Mickelson confirms executing ruthless dinner prank on Dustin Johnson

Phil Mickelson recently commented on a tweet confirming a prank he played on Dustin Johnson.

Mickelson has been quite active on Twitter over past few months. The six-time major champion was also recently involved in a Twitter war with Brandel Chamblee.

A Twitter post shared by Flushing It revealed a prank Mickelson would play on all jacket-less golfers at the Masters Tournament. The tweet stated:

"Every Masters Tuesday, Phil Mickelson delights in torturing jacket-less colleagues by asking, 'Hey, do you have any dinner plans tonight?'"

The post further revealed that fellow LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was one of Mickelson's favorite targets. That was until Johnson won his first Masters in 2020. The post read:

"'Dustin Johnson was one of his favorite targets and he fell for it more than once. Last November, after having finally won his first Masters, Johnson took time on Sunday evening to dash off a text to Mickelson: 'I know what I'm doing for dinner next year on Tuesday, mo***rf****r.'"

Interestingly, the three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson himself commented on the post to confirm that it was a true story. He wrote,

"It’s true."

Twitter user called Golf Worldwide asked Mickelson when the last time he pranked Rory McIlroy the same way. McIlroy is still shy of a Masters win. The question read:

"When was the last time you asked Rory."

Phil Mickelson replied:

"I haven't asked Rory. I don't think he'd handle it well. Probably tell me to F off."

"His obsession with LIV (and me)"- Phil Mickelson again hits back at Brandel Chamblee

After the conclusion of the 2023 PGA Championship, Brandel Chamblee shared a long-text tweet countering the Claude Harmon III claims about him. He also questioned the existence of LIV golf and took a hit at Brooks Koepka.

LIV Golf's biggest spokesperson, Phil Mickelson, did not stop himself from hitting back at Chamblee. He tweeted several times directly addressing Chamblee until finally getting blocked by the latter.

In the most recent addition to this Twitter war, Mickelson replied to The Golf Podcast post where the authors of the book Troublemaker discussed Brandel Chamblee. Mickelson's tweet read:

"'Brandel Chamblee is nasty, a bully, and worse.' Unfortunately, I can't take credit for this quote. His obsession with LIV (and me) borders on the psychotic, at least I never had to work with him. Wow."

Tucker Booth, the co-author of the book Troublemaker, spoke about what they had learned about Chamblee and his character from his fellow colleagues, saying that nobody wanted to speak about him. Booth said:

"Brandel Chamblee got no vouches from anybody that I talked to. There are people that worked closely with him, still, on the set they didn't want to put their name publicly on this book. But I can tell you nobody's vouching for this guys character. Everybody said he was nasty, bully and worse."

Phil Mickelson is set to play at the third major of the season, the 2023 US Open.

