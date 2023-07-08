“I’m sure the players can’t wait” – Fans react to Jay Monahan’s return to PGA Tour commissioner role announcement

Last month, Jay Monahan announced, through a joint statement with PGA Tour Policy Board, that he would be stepping away from the Tour Commissioner role because of an undisclosed medical situation.

In his absence, the Chief Operating Officer and the Executive Vice President, Ron Prince and President Tyler Dennis, had taken up the day-to-day responsibilities.

However, on July 7, Friday, Monahan released another statement informing his return on July 17.

No Laying Up shared Jay Monahan's letter on their Twitter handle, which received numerous reactions from fans in the comment section.

No Laying Up @NoLayingUp Jay Monahan announces he's returning to his role as PGA Tour commissioner on July 17. Jay Monahan announces he's returning to his role as PGA Tour commissioner on July 17. https://t.co/a3vFDDVuui

One of the fans wrote a comment, which seems sarcastic in its own sense, that he is sure that the PGA Tour players can not wait for his return.

"I'm sure the players can't wait"

Another fan referenced the recent 'flash mob incident in the LIV Golf London' and said that Jay Monahan would be returning after seeing that.

RealOBB @RealOBB29 @NoLayingUp He really saw the flash mob and decided to come back @NoLayingUp He really saw the flash mob and decided to come back

A number of fans commented about the 'Flash mob incident' and referenced it to Monahan's return.

CRB1079 @CRB1079 @NoLayingUp Seeing the LIV flash mob and doing this @NoLayingUp Seeing the LIV flash mob and doing this https://t.co/jvvIz1dbQb

This was probably the most hilarious comment, where the fan thinks that if Monahan does not enter the next meeting with Stone Cold Steve Austin (a WWE wrestler) theme, then he should not be coming back.

W @ZitiDoggsGolf @NoLayingUp If he doesn’t enter the next meeting to the Stone Cold Steve Austin theme then why is he even still commish? @NoLayingUp If he doesn’t enter the next meeting to the Stone Cold Steve Austin theme then why is he even still commish?

Many fans were not happy with Jay Monahan's return. The clear reason behind it, was probably the PGA x PIF merger. Just after the news of the merger was announced, Monahan announced that he is taking a break.

Fans were clearly not happy, as some of them wanted him to step down from the role. Some questioned if others (people associated with PGA Tour) wanted him back or not.

Here are some of the top comments:

W @ZitiDoggsGolf @NoLayingUp I was certain this letter was going to be co-authored by the PIF, claiming Jay was on the Titanic sub or stuck in Russia during the Wagner coup @NoLayingUp I was certain this letter was going to be co-authored by the PIF, claiming Jay was on the Titanic sub or stuck in Russia during the Wagner coup

Slam01 @Evgo961 @NoLayingUp The man just wanted to party for 2 weeks around the 4th of July, winning America back over. @NoLayingUp The man just wanted to party for 2 weeks around the 4th of July, winning America back over.

Gary @garsea108 @NoLayingUp Did he spend all that dirty money already ? @NoLayingUp Did he spend all that dirty money already ?

"We are on a path to accomplish this goal' - Jay Monahan striving to make mega-merger successful

PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, would be back almost after a month of being out due to an undisclosed medical condition.

In the document, he addressed that the PGA Tour has always addressed the challenges and put forward a step towards a 'stable path' for the future of the organization.

"Over the last several years, as we've confronted challenges that called the PGA Tour's future into question, we have devoted every ounce of energy to securing a stable path forward for our organization," Monahan wrote.

The letter further read:

"With the framework agreement with DP World Tour and PIF, we are on a path to accomplish this goal."

According to Jay Monahan, when they (PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and PIF) reach a 'definitive agreement', the American golf circuit would be leading the game.

"Should we be able to reach a definitive agreement, we can rest assured that the PGA Tour will continue to lead and shape the game for the future."

At the end of the letter, Jay Monahan wrote that he was eager to address all the questions from the 'players, partners, fans and the PGA Tour family'.

