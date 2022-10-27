The LIV Golf-PGA Tour fight seems to head nowhere. As the controversial Saudi-backed series enters its final event, it only seems to worsen. In the latest episode, PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy came out on Wednesday to reveal that he felt "betrayed" by his Ryder Cup teammates who jumped ship to join LIV Golf.

Following this, Ian Poulter, one of the Ryder Cup team members who joined the rebel series, has slammed the comments made by the Irishman.

The suspensions and lawsuits between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will affect next year's European Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, the players are fighting one another, leading fans to wonder if the international event's teams will do the same. It is pertinent to note that five golfers from the 2021 Ryder Cup team have so far joined LIV and McIlroy seems to have taken it personally.

Ian Poulter replies to Rory McIlroy's 'betrayal' comment

Rory McIlroy spoke to the Guardian about LIV defectors when he said he felt "betrayed" by players who joined LIV Golf behind his back. Commenting on his European teammates Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood's move to the Saudi-backed league, the Irishman said that it broke the bonds they shared.

He said:

“I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal, in a way… It's an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things.”

Following this, LIV golfer Ian Poulter came out with a strong reply. The English golfer was speaking to the media at Doral, Miami, on Wednesday when he questioned his former teammates' comments. Speaking ahead of the LIV Golf team finale, Poulter said he was fully committed to events like the Ryder Cup. He seemingly took offense at McIlroy's comments.

Poulter went on to question the comments made by the Irish golfer. He said:

“A betrayal? We can still qualify for the team as far as I'm aware. Unless we've been told we can't qualify, then I'm still ready to play as much as I possibly can and try and make that team… My commitment to the Ryder Cup I think goes before me. I don't think that should ever come in question. I've always wanted to play Ryder Cups and have played with as much passion as anyone else that I've ever seen play a Ryder Cup.”

He added:

“I don't know where that comment really has come from, to be honest.”

It is pertinent to note that wasn't isn't the first time Rory McIlroy has taken on his European teammates over their move to LIV Golf. Earlier in September, McIlroy had slammed their presence at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship.

However, it is interesting to note that the PGA Tour's suspension doesn't apply to international events, and European tour members can continue to play in those events. Players like Poulter can still earn points to qualify for next year's Ryder Cup team.

Interestingly, Adrian Otaegui recently became the first LIV Golfer to win a DP World Tour event as he lifted the Andalucía Masters trophy. With the win, he became fifth on the Ryder Cup world list and sixth on the European list.

Poll : 0 votes