“It just means I’m old” – Tiger Woods’ best moments from 2022 Capital One's The Match 

Tiger Woods was paired up with Irish golfer Rory McIlroy to take on American duo Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the television exhibition series The Match. The tournament was held on December 10 at the historic Pelican Golf Club.

After being on hiatus since July, the 15-time major champion returned to play in the tournament. He last played at the British Open at St. Andrews but did not qualify for the championship due to a leg injury.

Tiger Woods has been away from the greens since he was involved in a horrific car accident in February last year. The legendary golfer finally returned to compete at the charity event. He was the oldest of the four who competed on the course.

House of Highlights recently released a video of Tiger Woods's best moments at 2022 Capital One's The Match, in which he spoke about his bonding with fellow golfers.

While Rory, Jordan, Justin, and Tiger drove to the next hole, the host asked Woods about his experience playing with younger golfers. The anchor questioned:

"When you play with these young guys, they have so much respect for you because you are the GOAT. Is it a little weird when you are around those guys? "

In response, Woods said:

"No, it just means I'm old, that's all."

He went on to say:

"It's cool to be a part of this generation of kids and to see their development. "

Since the inception of The Match, Tiger Woods has played three times at the event. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth had their first taste of the tournament.

"It's a blast"- Tiger Woods on teaming up with his son

Tiger Woods was scheduled to play in the PNC Championship following the conclusion of The Match. He was excited to play alongside his son, Charlie Woods, and when asked by the host of The Match about the same, he said:

"It's a blast to be able to play with him and to see him develop and the way he has, I mean, it's just nothing like it. It's like how I grew up with my dad. It's just the bonding experience that you get to have with your son out there getting golf shots late at night and that he's trying to beat me, which he hasn't yet but that day is coming soon."

The host asked him:

"But is he out-driving you?"

In response, Tiger Woods confessed:

"I hate to say it but I'm gonna admit it that he finally did it, a couple, a few weeks ago. I spun one, and he Tomahawked the one and got me."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods teamed up for the PNC Championship in 2020 but finished seventh. They returned to clinch the trophy in 2021 but again missed the chance and settled for second place. The father-son duo played for the third time and finished with a T8.

It is pertinent to note that after competing for 16 years and finishing nine times in the top 5, this year, Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh won the PNC Championship with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Last year's champions, John Daly and John Daly II, finished second alongside Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas.

Poll : 0 votes