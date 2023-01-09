“It’s like that scene in the Titanic” – Max Homa and Justin Thomas get together to create some hilarious moments in Hawaii

There is nothing that fans love more than seeing the camaraderie between their favorite athletes. US golfers Max Homa and Justin Thomas recently got together and gave fans some hilarious moments at the ongoing Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Homa and Thomas were paired together for the third round at the Kapalua Plantation Course. They were previously teammates at the Presidents Cup. And both the golfers let the world know how excited they were to putt together.

Max Homa took to social media subtly referencing their tee time while adding the hashtag of Justin Thomas' caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay. Homa wrote:

"Sometimes things just kind of work out. Can’t wait to play with one of my favorite people tomorrow!"

In response, however, Thomas gave a dry but cheeky reply, saying:

"I couldn’t sleep a wink last night."

The two players seemed to be going at it on the course as well. And while Homa refused to divulge any details about their conversation, he did, however, share a glimpse of what they talked about with a wide grin.

"I can never share those. But I did tell him he sounded really cool walking with his spikes from 17 to 18 on the concrete. He said he might wear 'em to the pool today."

However, their funny equation later reached a new height on social media.

Max Homa and Justin Thomas mimic the 'Titanic' pose on the golf course

Justin Thomas and Max Homa (Image via Twiiter/Golf Digest)

If fans hadn't had enough of Justin Thomas and Max Homa on the golf course, Homa gave them something new to giggle about.

He shared a short video of Thomas coming from behind and giving him a hug at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at their third round together. Homa drew comparisons of the adorable video with the famous pose from James Cameron's iconic film, Titanic. However, he did add that it was a little different.

Max Homa tagged Justin Thomas and captioned the video:

"It’s like that scene in the Titanic, but different."

The pose Homa was talking about was the one where Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's characters Rose and Jack are standing atop the aisle of the cruiseliner Titanic overseeing the vast Atlantic Ocean. The pose has become infamous since the film's release in 1997.

While fans loved the post, it became even more hilarious when the PGA Tour shared the GIF on their page. They added to the joke by captioning it with the lyrics of Celine Dion's classic, My Heart Will Go On, which was created for Titanic's soundtrack.

The PGA Tour wrote:

"Near, far, wherever you are"

There's nothing like two golfers bonding this well.

