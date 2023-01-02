"Biggest disrespect in music history": Fans livid as Celine Dion snubbed from Rolling Stone list of 200 greatest singers

Canadian singer Celine Dion has been snubbed from Rolling Stone's list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, and her fans are simply not having it.

On January 1, 2023, the news publication released a listicle with names of the greatest singers of all time. While the list ranged from Rosalía to Aretha Franklin, it excluded the 54-year-old singer.

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Rolling Stone's new list (Image via @CUBANPOTTER22/Twitter)

While Rosalía held the 200th position, Misfits' Glenn Danzig was in the 199th number. Then came Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, and Kelly Clarkson in the 198th, 197th, and 194th spots.

Celine Dion happens to be the best-selling Canadian recording singer, as well as the best-selling French-language artist of all time.

Twitter is furious with Rolling Stone for excluding Celine Dion's name from updated list

After news of Rolling Stone omitting Celine Dion from the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list went viral, the publication came under heavy fire on Twitter. Several people said that Celine's name not getting included in the list is just "indignity" on Rolling Stone's part since she recently opened up about her health struggles.

One user also urged the publication to delete the list "immediately" since they made a blunder with this one.

Bonnie Bernstein @BonnieBernstein



Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal.



So… please fix it. Dear @RollingStone . This is Céline Dion.Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal.So… please fix it. Dear @RollingStone. This is Céline Dion. Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal. So… please fix it. https://t.co/ZyM3YYxYzz

𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 ⁽ʷʰᵒ ⁱˢ ᵍᵃʸ⁾ @cinema_gay Yeah, that Rolling Stone list can be shot into the sun for excluding Celine Dion. An even greater indignity when she only recently disclosed her health struggles with us. I mean, her voice is revered in the same breath as Mariah and Whitney, so I do not understand it! Yeah, that Rolling Stone list can be shot into the sun for excluding Celine Dion. An even greater indignity when she only recently disclosed her health struggles with us. I mean, her voice is revered in the same breath as Mariah and Whitney, so I do not understand it!

FENTY LEAGUE SECRETARY @andysinterlude2 what do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list??? what do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list??? https://t.co/iIK4yNvQIx

Jake 🍄🪷 @JakeCP Rolling Stone but Taylor Swift in the top 200 vocalists but didn’t even mention Celine Dion or Janet Jackson. And they put Rihanna ABOVE Kelly Clarkson ????? Rolling Stone but Taylor Swift in the top 200 vocalists but didn’t even mention Celine Dion or Janet Jackson. And they put Rihanna ABOVE Kelly Clarkson ?????

Liam Gareau @liamgareau Finding out Celine Dion wasn’t even mentioned on that flop Rolling Stone list Finding out Celine Dion wasn’t even mentioned on that flop Rolling Stone list https://t.co/PNkIuzSb3R

6A4EVR @6A4EVRR i want the entire Rolling Stone Top 200 Greatest Singers article deleted IMMEDIATELY. How do you have Michael Jackson at 86,Amy Whinehouse at 83 and Celine Dion not on the list period?!? i want the entire Rolling Stone Top 200 Greatest Singers article deleted IMMEDIATELY. How do you have Michael Jackson at 86,Amy Whinehouse at 83 and Celine Dion not on the list period?!?

celine vocals @CelineOracle Celine Dion roasted Rolling Stone and music critics over 20 years ago. She spoke the truth and did not miss



Celine Dion roasted Rolling Stone and music critics over 20 years ago. She spoke the truth and did not miss https://t.co/ml3G7hzFjN

Pop Connoisseur @pop_connoisseur We, the People demand a retraction of that heinous @RollingStone list of 200 greatest singers of all time until such time that it is reconfigured to include Celine Dion- a top 5 vocalist. Apologize to Celine as well. How dare you! We, the People demand a retraction of that heinous @RollingStone list of 200 greatest singers of all time until such time that it is reconfigured to include Celine Dion- a top 5 vocalist. Apologize to Celine as well. How dare you!

✎ 🌹🚀 @according2b4r celine dion doesn't need no damn rolling stone to tell her she's one of the best vocalists in the world, she makes her own lists celine dion doesn't need no damn rolling stone to tell her she's one of the best vocalists in the world, she makes her own lists https://t.co/UCkdOrtCxQ

Jermare Harrison @JermareHarrison Hey @RollingStone … it’s okay to admit when you messed up, but this might be the biggest oversight of your publication. Some of those “singers” who made the list couldn’t even attempt. #CelineDion Hey @RollingStone… it’s okay to admit when you messed up, but this might be the biggest oversight of your publication. Some of those “singers” who made the list couldn’t even attempt. #CelineDion https://t.co/eRp0isT9V2

❀ @chofornal celine dion not being included on rolling stone’s 200 greatest singers of all time is my villain origin story celine dion not being included on rolling stone’s 200 greatest singers of all time is my villain origin story https://t.co/PaibIC10Vh

じゅる Gabagool @oldspiceman1218 You telling me Rosalia made the Rolling Stone Top 200 and not Celine Dion? Rolling stone needs to shut down You telling me Rosalia made the Rolling Stone Top 200 and not Celine Dion? Rolling stone needs to shut down https://t.co/GVYp4Q4PQ4

the letter T @demitryy1021 That Rolling Stone list is trash regardless of what y’all try to explain. Vocally or not, how can it miss Celine Dion? And speaking of vocals, then Rihanna being at #68 while Celine Dion is not there. LMAO joke of the century on the first day of 2023 That Rolling Stone list is trash regardless of what y’all try to explain. Vocally or not, how can it miss Celine Dion? And speaking of vocals, then Rihanna being at #68 while Celine Dion is not there. LMAO joke of the century on the first day of 2023 💀

⚜️Cultivation⚜️ @sauvamemte It’s time to admit that Rolling Stone is nothing but Clickbait at this point because you put Aaliyah on the greatest singers of all time list but you left off Celine Dion make that make sense It’s time to admit that Rolling Stone is nothing but Clickbait at this point because you put Aaliyah on the greatest singers of all time list but you left off Celine Dion make that make sense

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Rolling Stone's new list. ( (Image via @RealSkyHartman/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Rolling Stone's new list. ( (Image via @Johnwilding/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Rolling Stone's new list. (Image via @JadenLoveLungi/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Rolling Stone's new list ( (Image via @flaminganakin/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Rolling Stone's new list. (Image via @heymrsbond/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Rolling Stone's new list. (Image via @ThrillerGlitter/Twitter)

Celine Dion recently revealed she has a rare disorder

On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion revealed that she is battling a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), that makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably.

The 54-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to upload a lengthy video talking about her health struggle and how she won't be able to perform for her concerts scheduled in Europe and the United Kingdom this year.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

In the video, she added:

"While we're still learning about this rare condition (Stiff Person Syndrome), we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."

In 2014, Celine Dion announced that she was putting her career on hold "indefinitely" while her husband René Angélil was battling cancer.

Although she did resume performing a year later, she stopped once again after her husband and later, her brother Daniel Dion passed away.

In 2019, she released her studio album Courage, which also featured artists like Sam Smith, David Guetta, and Sia.

At the time of writing this article, Celine Dion had not responded to Rolling Stone's new list.

Poll : 0 votes