"Biggest disrespect in music history": Fans livid as Celine Dion snubbed from Rolling Stone list of 200 greatest singers

Canadian singer Celine Dion has been snubbed from Rolling Stone's list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, and her fans are simply not having it.
On January 1, 2023, the news publication released a listicle with names of the greatest singers of all time. While the list ranged from Rosalía to Aretha Franklin, it excluded the 54-year-old singer.
While Rosalía held the 200th position, Misfits' Glenn Danzig was in the 199th number. Then came Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, and Kelly Clarkson in the 198th, 197th, and 194th spots.
Celine Dion happens to be the best-selling Canadian recording singer, as well as the best-selling French-language artist of all time.
Twitter is furious with Rolling Stone for excluding Celine Dion's name from updated list
After news of Rolling Stone omitting Celine Dion from the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list went viral, the publication came under heavy fire on Twitter. Several people said that Celine's name not getting included in the list is just "indignity" on Rolling Stone's part since she recently opened up about her health struggles.
One user also urged the publication to delete the list "immediately" since they made a blunder with this one.
Celine Dion recently revealed she has a rare disorder
On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion revealed that she is battling a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), that makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably.
The 54-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to upload a lengthy video talking about her health struggle and how she won't be able to perform for her concerts scheduled in Europe and the United Kingdom this year.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."
In the video, she added:
"While we're still learning about this rare condition (Stiff Person Syndrome), we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."
In 2014, Celine Dion announced that she was putting her career on hold "indefinitely" while her husband René Angélil was battling cancer.
Although she did resume performing a year later, she stopped once again after her husband and later, her brother Daniel Dion passed away.
In 2019, she released her studio album Courage, which also featured artists like Sam Smith, David Guetta, and Sia.
At the time of writing this article, Celine Dion had not responded to Rolling Stone's new list.