“It’s true” – Phil Mickelson reacts to hilarious tweet on Phil's Recovery Gummies and HyFlyers cape

Phil Mickelson is an active figure on social media. He is often seen commenting on fans' tweets and posts. He is currently playing at the Real Golf Valderrama in the LIV Golf Andalucia. He is hanging on to the T23 rank on the leaderboard.

Recently, a quote was retweeted by a Twitter user called Ball Striker. Ball Striker wrote in response to a HyFylers cape being sold at the Andalucia event. He sarcastically wrote:

"A little birdie told me that if you eat Phil's Recovery Gummies while wearing this cape, you can almost fly."

In response to the tweet, Phil Mickelson commented confirming that the gummies help fans to fly. He wrote:

"It's true," Phil Mickelson tweeted.

"It’s going to be in 10, 15, 20 years..." - Phil Mickelson confident of LIV Golf staying despite PGA x PIF merger

After almost a month of the PGA x PIF merger news, fans and golfers are still confused about what the future holds for the game of golf. With many PGA representatives claiming that the power will stay with the American Golf circuit, the future of the LIV Golf League remains unclear.

However, many LIV golfers have come up with their respective views on the League's future. Just recently, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson shared his thoughts with Golf.com. He claimed that the League will have a better future. He said:

"It's aspirational. It’s not for everybody. We envision a lot of little kids running around the golf course in capes, and that's kind of what we're hoping for, and have them dreaming about being a HyFlyer one day. I know we're only one year into LIV, but where it’s going to be in 10, 15, 20 years, it's going to be pretty exciting," Phil Mickelson said.

Just a few days ago, other LIV Golfers like Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer also shared their opinions on the rumors that LIV Golf may be disbanded after the new entity is formed by the merger of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and PIF.

English golfer Ian Poulter was quite confident that LIV Golf is not going anywhere. In fact, he claimed that the players associated with LIV Golf would not be the ones who would have to explain themselves.

"I am looking forward to all the servings of humble pie, and it will not be us LIV guys doing the backtracking," said Poulter.

Even German professional golfer Martin Kaymer, who is associated with the league, claimed that PIF would not want to abandon the LIV Golf league, which they created with so much effort and hard work. He said,

"If I was PIF, for example, and I create this baby and that baby becomes an adult and a success, why would I get rid of it? I don’t understand. This is just my common thinking with the knowledge I have. I don’t know what the plan is, but I have difficulties believing LIV will go away in the next few years. I just don’t see any reason why it should."

The LIV Golf League is currently at Valderrama for its eighth event of the 2023 season. They still have six events left in this season.

