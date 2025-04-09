Jon Rahm's last 5 tournaments: Finishes explored ahead of the Masters 2025

Jon Rahm became only the fourth Spanish golfer to don the green jacket after he won the Masters Tournament back in 2023. However, in December 2023, Rahm made an announcement that made quite a stir in the golfing world.

The professional golfer left the PGA Tour and joined Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed golf league, LIV Golf, in 2024. Currently, Rahm is leading the Legion XIII team in LIV Golf. This year, he is experiencing his second season at the newly formed league. Although he left the PGA Tour, being a past champion at Augusta grants him a lifetime exemption at the Masters Tournament. Before Jon Rahm walks down Magnolia Lane on April 10, let's take a look at his performance in his last five tournaments.

#5 Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Miami 2025

Rahm started his first round in Miami with a birdie, but shot back-to-back three bogeys in the next three holes. He scored three more birdies and bogeyed twice, leading to a 1-over-par 73 finish. Jon Rahm scored six birdies in round 2, including consecutive three at the 10th, 11th and 12th holes.

Before ending round 2, Rahm shot a double bogey at the penultimate hole. In the final round of LIV Golf Miami, Rahm birdied four times, bogeyed twice and scored one double bogey. He finished the event with 1-over-par 217, tying in the ninth spot.

#4 LIV Golf Singapore 2025

The Legion XIII captain scored six birdies against two bogeys in the opening round at Sentosa Golf Club. Before stepping up in round two, Jon Rahm was carrying a total of 4-under 67. Rahm shot three birdies, including two consecutive ones at the 15th and 16th holes.

With two bogeys, he finished the second round with 1-under 70. In the final round, the Spanish professional again scored six birdies against two bogeys, bringing his third round total to 4-under 67. He ended up tying for the 5th spot on the leaderboard with 9-under 204.

#3 LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

Rahm finished at T6 after three rounds at this year's LIV Golf Hong Kong event. He started off Round 1 with a birdie at the first hole, followed by a bogey at the second. With three birdies against two bogeys, Jon Rahm finished round 1 with 1-under 69.

In the second round, Rahm shot seven birdies. Among them, there were three consecutive ones at the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. He bogeyed only once in this round, finishing 6-under 64. Rahm's final round at Hong Kong was bogey-free, leading him to a three-round total of 11-under 199.

#2 LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

In the first round in Adelaide, Rahm scored only three birdies. In the second round, he scored four consecutive birdies at the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes. Jon Rahm reached a total score of 5-under 139 at the end of 36 holes.

In the final round, he scored five birdies against three bogeys. At the end of 54 holes, Rahm achieved a solo sixth rank in the tournament leaderboard with a total 7-under 209.

#1 LIV Golf Riyadh 2025

Jon Rahm started his second LIV Golf season with an amazing performance in Riyadh in early February. The LIV Golfer scored six birdies and bogeyed only once in the opening round. Rahm again shot six birdies in Round 2. In both rounds, he finished with a 5 under par score.

The Legion XIII Captain opened the final round with a bogey. He quickly recovered from it by scoring three consecutive birdies at the second, third and fourth holes. Throughout round 3, Rahm birdied seven times, ending the round again with at 5 under par. Jon Rahm tied for the second spot with a total of 15-under 201, scoring 67 in all three rounds, finishing two shots behind winner Adrian Meronk.

