Jordan Spieth uses Tiger Woods analogy to back Keegan Bradley as potential playing captain for US Ryder Cup: "I think you throw out the politics"

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Keegan Bradley has been named the US Ryder Cup captain for the upcoming tournament at Bethpage Black. Jordan Spieth recently spoke on the possibility of Bradley becoming a playing captain, saying that politics aside, it could be a good idea.

During an episode of the Up & Adams Show, Kay Adams asked Spieth if he thought Bradley should play while still being captain of the team. Spieth said,

“As of right now, if he’s playing as a top-12 American player, then he should be on that team, in my opinion. I think you throw out the politics, he’s got a great group of assisting captains around him.” [15:09]

Jordan Spieth used Tiger Woods as an example, saying that if the 82-time PGA Tour winner were in the same position, people would want him to play too.

“There’s a good chance that Tiger could be a captain soon, maybe the next one, and if he somehow got back to playing well, you don’t think people would want him in? For me, it’s just, if this guy’s going to be one of the best ten players at that tournament, which is how he [Keegan Bradley] is playing right now, then of course you want him. [15:43]

Jordan Spieth noted that it would be quite historic if Bradley became a playing captain because it doesn’t happen very often. He also said that going forward, there might be more playing captains in the future if the PGA of America continues to choose younger golfers as captains.

The three-time major champ said that Bradley deserves the spot to be a playing captain for the “betterment of the team.” He also jokingly said that he intends to “steal” one of Keegan Bradley's captain’s picks.

Jordan Spieth speaks on his recovery from his “weird neck spasm” ahead of the Open Championship

Jordan Spieth made his 16th PGA Tour start of the season at the Travelers Championship. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the tournament during the first round due to an injury.

During the Up and Adams show, Kay Adams asked Spieth to share how his recovery process has been so far. He said that he has fully recovered and has no restrictions on how much he can play.

“It was like a weird, like neck spasm thing that just came up and I just couldn’t get through the round. But it was a strange deal. I’ve got a good team here that I work with and I knew it was gonna be short-lived… I’ve been back to full strength, getting ready for the Open Championship next week.” [10:44]

Jordan Spieth will tee off in the Open Championship on July 17 at Royal Portrush. Should he win the tournament, it will be his second time winning at the Open, having claimed the title in 2017.

