LIV Golfers who have won at the Mexico City’s venue ft. Phil Mickelson 

From the exciting Miami showdown, the LIV Golf league moves on to their next event of the season in Mexico City.

Starting on April 25, LIV players will be seen in action at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan of Mexico. The venue for the Mexico event this year has been changed from the El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in 2024. The three-day event across 54 holes will be played with a total purse of $25 million.

The LIV Golf League added Mexico to its schedule in 2023. The first edition of the event was also co-sponsored by MENA Tour (Middle East and North Africa Tour).

Charles Howell III of the Crushers GC team emerged victorious in the debut event at Mayakoba with a 16-under-par final score of 197. The RangeGoats GC player, Peter Uihlen, ended up as the runner-up in 2023. While Howell's team, Crushers GC, won the team format, 4Aces GC came in second position.

In 2024, Joaquin Neimann defeated the Spaniard Sergio Garcia to win the single-player event in Mexico. In the team event, Legion XIII won with a four-stroke margin, and Crushers GC finished as the runner-up.

While the past winners will look out for challenges that Chapultepec Golf Club might pose, few LIV golfers have already won at the course prior to this week's event. The PGA and European Tour combined tournament, the WGC Championship, was played at the course for four years from 2017 to 2020.

The 4Aces GC skipper Dustin Johnson has claimed the WGC Championship title twice, in 2017 and 2019. Patrick Reed, Johnson's teammate, won at Chapultepec in 2020 while fellow LIV golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, finished as the runner-up. In 2018, Phil Mickelson defeated Justin Thomas in a playoff to claim the title.

These three players will look to swing their magic at the Mexican golf course yet again and win the LIV Mexico event.

What are the players' odds for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City?

LIV golfers who have performed well at The Masters earlier this month will look to translate their game at the Mexico event. Patrick Reed, who finished third at Augusta, enters the tournament this week with winning odds of +1000.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is also a fan favourite as he has the odds of +500 ahead of the LIV event. He was tied in 14th position at Augusta after the final round.

Joaquin Neimann and Bryson DeChambeau enter with the odds of +750 to win the title this week. DeChambeau gave a tough fight throughout the Masters week, but finished with a tie for fifth position.

Here are the odds of the few other players to look out for this week- Tyrrell Hatton (+900), Sergio Garcia (+1000), Brooks Koepka (+1600), Cameron Smith (+2200), Carlos Ortiz (+1800), Marc Leishman (+2600), Dustin Johnson (+3400), Phil Mickelson (+5000).

