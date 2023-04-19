“Makes Barkley look like Korda” – Fans react to Chris Berman’s tee shot at the Zurich Classic’s celebrity shootout 

Fans at the Zurich Classic’s celebrity shootout were treated to a surprising moment when veteran sports broadcaster Chris Berman took to the tee. Berman, known for his energetic and enthusiastic commentary on ESPN's NFL coverage, was competing in the annual event when he hit a shot that left fans in awe.

The shot in question was described by some as making Barkley, referring to Charles Barkley's notorious golf swing, look like Korda, referencing professional golfer Nelly Korda's smooth swing. The moment took social media by storm, with many fans expressing their disbelief and amusement.

Here's a closer look at what happened and why it's generated so much buzz.

The shot heard round the course

As seen in the PGA TOUR tweet, Chris Berman's swing was far from conventional. He took a massive wind-up, and his follow-through was equally as wild. However, the result was impressive. The ball soared through the air and landed safely on the green, eliciting cheers and applause from the crowd.

Fan reactions to Berman's shot

The shot quickly went viral on social media, with many fans sharing their reactions and admiration for Berman's unexpected display of skill. Some even dubbed him the "G.O.A.T" (Greatest of All Time) of golf, albeit tongue-in-cheek.

One fan wrote,

Another excited fan praised him sarcastically, and who doesn't love a little sarcasm.

Some more fans tweeted saying,

DeSota Wilson @desota @PGATOUR @Zurich_Classic I feel really good about my #golf swing after viewing Chris Berman’s swing… however, it’s all about the end result, and his ball landing in the fairway with distance and being in play is what you really want with your driver… - DW @PGATOUR @Zurich_Classic I feel really good about my #golf swing after viewing Chris Berman’s swing… however, it’s all about the end result, and his ball landing in the fairway with distance and being in play is what you really want with your driver… - DW

Zurich Classic's response

The Zurich Classic's official Twitter account also weighed in on the shot, posting a video of Berman's swing.

The video has been viewed thousands of times and has garnered plenty of reactions from fans, with many praising Chris for his ability to surprise and entertain.

What it means for golf

While Berman's shot was undoubtedly impressive, it's important to note that it's unlikely to have a significant impact on the world of golf. The Zurich Classic's celebrity shootout is a fun and lighthearted event that allows non-golfers to take part in the sport and showcase their skills (or lack thereof).

However, Chris' shot does serve as a reminder of the unique appeal of golf. Unlike other sports where physical prowess and athleticism are the primary factors, golf rewards precision, strategy, and finesse. Even those who may not have the physical attributes associated with traditional athletes can excel at the sport with the right training and practice.

Sony Open In Hawaii - Preview Day 3

Additionally, Chris' shot highlights the importance of having fun and enjoying the game. Golf is often viewed as an exclusive and serious sport, but events like the Zurich Classic's celebrity shootout remind us that anyone can pick up a club and have a good time on the course.

In conclusion, Chris Berman's impressive shot at the Zurich Classic's celebrity shootout has captured the attention of fans and generated plenty of buzz on social media. While it may not have a significant impact on the world of golf, it serves as a reminder of the unique appeal of the sport and the importance of having fun on the course.

