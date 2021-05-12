How much does Chris Berman make? Salary, contract and net worth

Chris “Boomer” Berman has been on ESPN since the network’s inception back in September 1979. The sportscaster with the distinctive voice has been covering the NFL, golf and MLB on ESPN for over forty years.

He is famous for hosting the popular NFL Primetime show with Tom Jackson from 1987 - 2005. The show is where Berman would unleash his many sayings and player nicknames, like “The Bills are circling the wagons” “He could... go... all.. the way” “Andre Bad Moon Risin” “Jake daylight come and you gotta Delhomme” and “Joseph let and live Addai.”

New ESPN contract for 2021 and beyond

It was a busy day in Bristol yesterday, with ESPN announcing a multiyear extension for Chris Berman shortly after Kenny Mayne announced his impending departure after 27 years with the net.https://t.co/XdYA7Rs78U — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) May 11, 2021

Berman signed a new multi-year contract with ESPN on his 66th birthday, May 10th, 2021. The sports personality, who is the longest-tenured ESPN employee, will continue to host the revamped NFL Primetime on ESPN+.

Chris Berman ESPN salary

While specific details of Berman’s new contract with ESPN have not been revealed, it’s rumored his salary is as high as $8 million. It's a massive sum considering many long-time ESPN hosts have been let go due to cost cutting at the sports network.

On the same day Berman’s new contract was announced, popular veteran ESPN broadcaster Kenny Mayne was let go by the company.

What is Chris Berman's net worth?

ESPN's Chris Berman is believed to have a net worth of $30 million.

The majority of his wealth has been earned as a high-profile sportscaster at ESPN for over 40 years now.

Boomer has also starred in multiple feature films (playing himself), including Adam Sandler's films The Waterboy, Grown Ups 2 and the Longest Yard, plus Kingpin and Draft Day.

He has also appeared in TV shows Young Rock, Sesame Street, Spin City and Even Stevens. Berman even showed up in a Hootie and the Blowfish music video in 1995.

The sports host is currently a spokesperson for Carshield and has previously promoted Applebys in the United States of America.