"Memories for a lifetime" – Throwback to when Tiger Woods got emotional playing with his son Charlie at the 2019 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods loves playing in the PNC Championship. The golfer proved it at the 2019 edition of the event after finishing seventh in the 20-team table with his son Charlie. The legendary golfer got emotional at the event while savoring the experience of competing with his son.

Recalling the weekend, Woods said that he made "memories for a lifetime" with his son Charlie at the event. More than an analysis of his game or Charlie’s growth at the event, Woods was focused on having fun at the event.

Speaking to the media from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, an emotional Tiger Woods said:

“I don’t think words can describe it… Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, they are memories for a lifetime.”

"Memories for a lifetime."



Team Woods' debut is in the books.

It is pertinent to note that Charlie Woods became the youngest player to compete in PNC Championship history at the event. The then-11-year-old beat Stefan Langer, Javier Ballesteros, and Thomas Lehman, who were all 12 years old when they first teed up.

Charlie had a good tournament and even showcased his potential for the first time. Team Woods carded consecutive 62s at the event. However, Tiger seemed least bothered about the event. Videos of the father-son duo sharing some adorable moments and fist-bumping after shots also went viral on social media.

Tiger Woods on what he enjoys at the PNC Championship

Charlie Woods fist pump



The low uppercut. A Woods special.

Much like in 2019, Team Woods also had an eventful outing at the 2022 PNC Championship. Tiger Woods, who was rehabbing from injuries for most of 2022, made sure to play in the father-son event.

Following the event, Tiger even explained why he pushed himself to partake in the event. The 15-time major champion said that playing alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods, was all he could think of. The ace golfer said that he was okay with risking an injury by playing the event alongside his son.

Responding to a journalist’s query on what he enjoyed the most at the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods said:

"The bonding by far."

He went on to say:

"It's just being able to be out there and share this with Charlie and for Joey to share it with his son. Joey's been out here for 35-40 years and then able to show his son what it feels like to be inside the ropes. He was, you know, fantastic with Charlie, three years that we've been able to play here, and again it's for us."

This was the duo’s third consecutive PNC Championship. The legendary golfer proved his love for the event by teeing up despite being injured for the past two years. Interestingly, this also paved the way for a fun exchange between the father-son duo.

Addressing his father’s injuries indirectly, Charlie said that Tiger’s game at the event impressed him. Speaking to GOLF’s Claire Rogers, Charlie said:

"Yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit."

Tiger Woods was quick to respond to the friendly jab from his son. The ace golfer responded by saying:

"I used to be good, and so again, it was neat to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of."

It’s safe to say that Team Woods has become a big part of the PNC Championship despite not winning it. The moments created by the father-son duo are clearly a fan favorite part of the event.

