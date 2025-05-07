  • home icon
  • Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 weather forecast: Will rain affect the play this week?

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 weather forecast: Will rain affect the play this week?

By Anusha M
Modified May 07, 2025 16:42 GMT
Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Round - Source: Getty
The Myrtle Beach Classic will be played this week, from May 8 - 11, parallelly to the PGA Tour's Signature event, Truist Championship.

Chris Gotterup will be back at the Dunes Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to defend his title this year. Though most of the top-ranked players will be seen in action at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic will have some familiar faces too.

The likes of Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, the Hojgaard brothers - Rasmus and Nikolai, Nico Echavarria, among others, will be teeing up at the South Carolina event this week.

Chris Gotterup at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 - Source: Getty
Although the first day of the tournament is expected to go smoothly, weather-wise, there are predictions of light rain and thunderstorms towards the weekend according to AccuWeather. Round one will mostly have a mix of sunny and humid weather, while the rest of the rounds might be interrupted by rain showers.

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 weather forecast

Here is a detailed weather report for the next four days when the Myrtle Beach Classic will be played, as per AccuWeather's predictions:

First Round - May 8

Morning

  • Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and humid
  • Wind: ESE 11 km/h (6.8mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew Point: 18°C (64°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 12%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 63%
  • Visibility: 10 km (miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid
  • Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
  • Humidity: 80%
  • Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 40%
  • Precipitation: 1.0 mm
  • Rain: 1.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 70%
  • Visibility: 10 km (miles)
Evening

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid
  • Wind: S 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 93%
  • Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 48%
  • Precipitation: 4.9 mm
  • Rain: 4.9 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 9 km (miles)

Second Round - May 9

Morning

  • Temperature: 26°C (79°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; humid
  • Wind: SSW 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 80%
  • Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 65%
  • Precipitation: 1.9 mm
  • Rain: 1.9 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 97%
  • Visibility: 9 km (5.5 miles)
Afternoon

  • Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; humid
  • Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
  • Humidity: 76%
  • Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 65%
  • Precipitation: 2.5 mm
  • Rain: 2.5 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 8 km (4.9 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy and humid
  • Wind: WSW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 89%
  • Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 9%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 99%
  • Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Third Round - May 10

Morning

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
  • Wind: NE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew Point: 17°C (63°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 65%
  • Precipitation: 2.8 mm
  • Rain: 2.8 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 97%
  • Visibility: 8 km (4.9 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
  • Wind: ENE 17 km/h (10.5 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.1 mph)
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Dew Point: 17°C (63°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 65%
  • Precipitation: 2.8 mm
  • Rain: 2.8 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 99%
  • Visibility: 8 km (4.9 miles)
Evening

  • Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy
  • Wind: NE 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 83%
  • Dew Point: 17°C (63°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 99%
  • Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Fourth Round - May 11

Morning

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers
  • Wind: NE 17 km/h (10.5 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew Point: 18°C (64°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 60%
  • Precipitation: 0.5 mm
  • Rain: 0.5 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 99%
  • Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers
  • Wind: E 17 km/h (10.5 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 89%
  • Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 60%
  • Precipitation: 0.5 mm
  • Rain: 0.5 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 100%
  • Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy and humid
  • Wind: E 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 100%
  • Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)
About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

