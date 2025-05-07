Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 weather forecast: Will rain affect the play this week?

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be played this week, from May 8 - 11, parallelly to the PGA Tour's Signature event, Truist Championship.
Chris Gotterup will be back at the Dunes Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to defend his title this year. Though most of the top-ranked players will be seen in action at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic will have some familiar faces too.
The likes of Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, the Hojgaard brothers - Rasmus and Nikolai, Nico Echavarria, among others, will be teeing up at the South Carolina event this week.
Although the first day of the tournament is expected to go smoothly, weather-wise, there are predictions of light rain and thunderstorms towards the weekend according to AccuWeather. Round one will mostly have a mix of sunny and humid weather, while the rest of the rounds might be interrupted by rain showers.
Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 weather forecast
Here is a detailed weather report for the next four days when the Myrtle Beach Classic will be played, as per AccuWeather's predictions:
First Round - May 8
Morning
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and humid
- Wind: ESE 11 km/h (6.8mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew Point: 18°C (64°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 12%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 63%
- Visibility: 10 km (miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid
- Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 80%
- Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm
- Rain: 1.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 10 km (miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid
- Wind: S 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
- Humidity: 93%
- Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 48%
- Precipitation: 4.9 mm
- Rain: 4.9 mm
- Cloud Cover: 45%
- Visibility: 9 km (miles)
Second Round - May 9
Morning
- Temperature: 26°C (79°F)
- Weather: Cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; humid
- Wind: SSW 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.8 mph)
- Humidity: 80%
- Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 1.9 mm
- Rain: 1.9 mm
- Cloud Cover: 97%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.5 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
- Weather: Cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; humid
- Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 76%
- Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.5 mm
- Rain: 2.5 mm
- Cloud Cover: 95%
- Visibility: 8 km (4.9 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Cloudy and humid
- Wind: WSW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.6 mph)
- Humidity: 89%
- Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 9%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)
Third Round - May 10
Morning
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: NE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew Point: 17°C (63°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.8 mm
- Rain: 2.8 mm
- Cloud Cover: 97%
- Visibility: 8 km (4.9 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: ENE 17 km/h (10.5 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.1 mph)
- Humidity: 77%
- Dew Point: 17°C (63°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.8 mm
- Rain: 2.8 mm
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 8 km (4.9 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
- Weather: Cloudy
- Wind: NE 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Humidity: 83%
- Dew Point: 17°C (63°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)
Fourth Round - May 11
Morning
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers
- Wind: NE 17 km/h (10.5 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
- Humidity: 87%
- Dew Point: 18°C (64°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 60%
- Precipitation: 0.5 mm
- Rain: 0.5 mm
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers
- Wind: E 17 km/h (10.5 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
- Humidity: 89%
- Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 60%
- Precipitation: 0.5 mm
- Rain: 0.5 mm
- Cloud Cover: 100%
- Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Cloudy and humid
- Wind: E 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 100%
- Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)