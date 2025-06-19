"Names won't hurt me" - When 21-YO Charley Hull bravely took on the challenge of facing a hostile Iowa crowd

When it comes to taking on challenges, Charley Hull loves to climb up the hill. The English golfer has often showcased her toughness on various occasions. Eight years ago, Hull's strong mental game and bravery came into play when she faced a tough crowd at Iowa.

Charley Hull is a prominent name in women's golf. Besides competing in the LPGA Tour and LET, the golfer has made considerable appearances for Team Europe as well. Hull also played in the 2017 Solheim Cup when she was 21 years old.

The 15th edition of this prestigious contest was held at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa. Before she stepped up at the biennial women's golf tournament, Hull and her teammate Mel Reid faced BBC Sport.

Charley Hull, while talking about the hostile and electrifying crowd at Iowa, expressed confidence. The then 21-year-old said in the interview (via BBC Sports):

"I love playing in front of big crowds. As the saying goes: 'Sticks and stones can break my bones, but names will never hurt me'."

"So if people shout things out I'll use it to my advantage and try to make lots of birdies," she added.

Charley Hull was playing in her third Solheim Cup in 2017 in Iowa. Before the tournament at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Hull suffered an intense wrist injury. Despite her difficulties and the tough crowd at Iowa, Hull put up a commendable fight against Team USA.

On the first day, Reid and Charley Hull halved their foursomes match against Kerr and Thomson. In the afternoon, Hull and Georgia Hall won 2 and 1 against the USA's Lewis and Pillar in the four-ball match. On August 20, Hull went 1UP in the singles against Brittany Lang.

However, Team Europe ended up facing an 11½ — 16½ defeat against Team USA. Hull ended the 2017 Solheim Cup by securing a total of 1.5 points for her team.

When Charley Hull shared her Solheim Cup preferences

Last year, the Solheim Cup was held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Before she stepped up against Nelly Korda and Team USA, Hull spoke with Golf.com regarding the upcoming challenge.

While talking about the venue, Charley Hull admitted that she loves to play against hostile crowds. She said during the interview:

"But I actually somewhat prefer playing Solheim Cup in America. I like it when the crowd’s a little bit against you."

"I don’t understand when people say, “Oh, you’ve got the upper hand on home soil.” I play better when people are against me, because I want to prove them wrong," she added.

In that year, Team Europe faced a defeat against the USA, but Hull ended up becoming the highest scoring golfer for Team Europe with 3 points. The English pro carded 1-1-0 in Foursomes, 1-1-0 in Fourballs, 1-0-0 in singles, and an overall 3-2-0 in the 2024 Solheim Cup.

