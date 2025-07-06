2025 BMW International Open payout: How much each player earned from the $2,750,000 purse?

The 2025 BMW International Open just ended with Daniel Brown clinching the title. This event from July 3 to 6 at Golfclub München Eichenried was the final leg of DP World Tour's European chapter.
The 36th edition of this tournament in Munich, Germany, featured one of the strongest fields of the season. Apart from the European heavyweights, a couple of LIV Golfers and a popular name from the YouTube community were also competing.
This week's 2025 BMW International Open featured a total $2,750,000 prize purse, which was increased from the 2024 pool. Daniel Brown, who won this DP World Tour event, took home a winner's paycheck of $467,500.
As per payout, the runner-up of this tournament, Jordan L Smith, will receive $302,500 from the total prize pool. The golfer who finished third in the 2025 BMW International Open, Kazuma Kobori, earned a paycheck worth $173,250.
2025 BMW International Open payout: Full list explored
Here's a detailed look at the full payout details of every golfer in the 2025 BMW International Open final leaderboard. Take a look:
- 1 - Daniel Brown: $467,500
- 2 - Jordan L. Smith: $302,500
- 3 - Kazuma Kobori: $173,250
- T4 - Joost Luiten: $137,500
- T4 - Kristoffer Reitan: $137,500
- T4 - Davis Bryant: $137,500
- T7 - Laurie Canter: $82,500
- T7 - Francesco Laporta: $82,500
- T7 - Frederic Lacroix: $82,500
- T7 - Matti Schmid: $82,500
- T11 - Marco Penge: $50,600
- T11 - David Puig: $50,600
- T11 - Yuto Katsuragawa: $50,600
- T14 - Wu Ashun: $42,075
- T14 - Brandon Stone: $42,075
- T14 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $42,075
- T17 - Ivan Cantero Gutierrez: $37,125
- T17 - Tim Wiedemeyer: $37,125
- T19 - Ugo Coussaud: $34,100
- T19 - David Ravetto: $34,100
- T19 - Dan Erickson: $34,100
- T19 - Martin Kaymer: $34,100
- T19 - Richie Ramsay: $34,100
- T19 - Scott Jamieson: $34,100
- T19 - Jacques Kruyswijk: $34,100
- T26 - Dylan Naidoo: $27,775
- T26 - Richard Mansell: $27,775
- T26 - Wenyi Ding: $27,775
- T26 - Shaun Norris: $27,775
- T26 - Ryggs Johnston: $27,775
- T26 - Rafa Cabrera Bello : $27,775
- T26 - John Parry: $27,775
- T26 - Jorge Campillo: $27,775
- T26 - Jens Dantorp: $27,775
- T26 - Marcel Schneider: $27,775
- T26 - Marcus Armitage: $27,775
- T26 - Jeff Winther: $27,775
- T38 - Elvis Smylie: $18,425
- T38 - Andrea Pavan: $18,425
- T38 - Nacho Elvira: $18,425
- T38 - Hao-Tong Li: $18,425
- T38 - Alexander Levy: $18,425
- T38 - Clement Sordet: $18,425
- T38 - Aaron Cockerill: $18,425
- T38 - Matthew Jordan: $18,425
- T46 - Adrien Saddier: $14,025
- T46 - Andreas Halvorsen: $14,025
- T46 - Brandon Robinson-Thompson: $14,025
- T49 - Joakim Lagergren: $12,375
- T49 - Mikael Lindberg: $12,375
- T49 - Angel Ayora Fanegas: $12,375
- T49 - Jeong-Weon Ko: $12,375
- 53 - Nathan Kimsey: $10,175
- T54 - Grant Forrest: $9,625
- T54 - Joel Girrbach: $9,625
- T54 - Pablo Larrazabal: $9,625
- T54 - David Horsey: $9,625
- T58 - Marcel Siem: $8,525
- T58 - Zander Lombard: $8,525
- T58 - Keita Nakajima: $8,525
- T61 - Ricardo Gouveia: $7,700
- T61 - Matthias Schwab: $7,700
- T61 - Conor Purcell: $7,700
- T64 - Dale Whitnell: $6,875
- T64 - Wesley Bryan: $6,875
- T66 - Hurly Long: $6,325
- T66 - Yannik Paul: $6,325
- 68 - Gavin Green: $5,775