2025 BMW International Open payout: How much each player earned from the $2,750,000 purse?

The 2025 BMW International Open just ended with Daniel Brown clinching the title. This event from July 3 to 6 at Golfclub München Eichenried was the final leg of DP World Tour's European chapter.

The 36th edition of this tournament in Munich, Germany, featured one of the strongest fields of the season. Apart from the European heavyweights, a couple of LIV Golfers and a popular name from the YouTube community were also competing.

This week's 2025 BMW International Open featured a total $2,750,000 prize purse, which was increased from the 2024 pool. Daniel Brown, who won this DP World Tour event, took home a winner's paycheck of $467,500.

As per payout, the runner-up of this tournament, Jordan L Smith, will receive $302,500 from the total prize pool. The golfer who finished third in the 2025 BMW International Open, Kazuma Kobori, earned a paycheck worth $173,250.

2025 BMW International Open payout: Full list explored

Here's a detailed look at the full payout details of every golfer in the 2025 BMW International Open final leaderboard. Take a look:

1 - Daniel Brown: $467,500

2 - Jordan L. Smith: $302,500

3 - Kazuma Kobori: $173,250

T4 - Joost Luiten: $137,500

T4 - Kristoffer Reitan: $137,500

T4 - Davis Bryant: $137,500

T7 - Laurie Canter: $82,500

T7 - Francesco Laporta: $82,500

T7 - Frederic Lacroix: $82,500

T7 - Matti Schmid: $82,500

T11 - Marco Penge: $50,600

T11 - David Puig: $50,600

T11 - Yuto Katsuragawa: $50,600

T14 - Wu Ashun: $42,075

T14 - Brandon Stone: $42,075

T14 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $42,075

T17 - Ivan Cantero Gutierrez: $37,125

T17 - Tim Wiedemeyer: $37,125

T19 - Ugo Coussaud: $34,100

T19 - David Ravetto: $34,100

T19 - Dan Erickson: $34,100

T19 - Martin Kaymer: $34,100

T19 - Richie Ramsay: $34,100

T19 - Scott Jamieson: $34,100

T19 - Jacques Kruyswijk: $34,100

T26 - Dylan Naidoo: $27,775

T26 - Richard Mansell: $27,775

T26 - Wenyi Ding: $27,775

T26 - Shaun Norris: $27,775

T26 - Ryggs Johnston: $27,775

T26 - Rafa Cabrera Bello : $27,775

T26 - John Parry: $27,775

T26 - Jorge Campillo: $27,775

T26 - Jens Dantorp: $27,775

T26 - Marcel Schneider: $27,775

T26 - Marcus Armitage: $27,775

T26 - Jeff Winther: $27,775

T38 - Elvis Smylie: $18,425

T38 - Andrea Pavan: $18,425

T38 - Nacho Elvira: $18,425

T38 - Hao-Tong Li: $18,425

T38 - Alexander Levy: $18,425

T38 - Clement Sordet: $18,425

T38 - Aaron Cockerill: $18,425

T38 - Matthew Jordan: $18,425

T46 - Adrien Saddier: $14,025

T46 - Andreas Halvorsen: $14,025

T46 - Brandon Robinson-Thompson: $14,025

T49 - Joakim Lagergren: $12,375

T49 - Mikael Lindberg: $12,375

T49 - Angel Ayora Fanegas: $12,375

T49 - Jeong-Weon Ko: $12,375

53 - Nathan Kimsey: $10,175

T54 - Grant Forrest: $9,625

T54 - Joel Girrbach: $9,625

T54 - Pablo Larrazabal: $9,625

T54 - David Horsey: $9,625

T58 - Marcel Siem: $8,525

T58 - Zander Lombard: $8,525

T58 - Keita Nakajima: $8,525

T61 - Ricardo Gouveia: $7,700

T61 - Matthias Schwab: $7,700

T61 - Conor Purcell: $7,700

T64 - Dale Whitnell: $6,875

T64 - Wesley Bryan: $6,875

T66 - Hurly Long: $6,325

T66 - Yannik Paul: $6,325

68 - Gavin Green: $5,775

