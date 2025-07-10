2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open recently ended. As per the current leaderboard, four golfers are leading the $9,000,000 event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
On Thursday, the Nico Echavarria, Sepp Straka, Jake Knapp and Victor Perez scored 6 under par, taking the T1 spot. Following them with a one-stroke deficit, Marcel Siem, Calum Hill, Matti Schmid and Marco Penge are on T5.
All of them have scored 5 under par in the first round of 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Today, popular pros like the 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler ranked outside the top 10.
Defending champion, Robert MacIntyre, ended the first round tied on the 33rd place of the leaderboard. He scored four birdies and two bogeys, scoring a total 2 under par over the first 18 holes of the Genesis Scottish Open.
On Friday, the second round of this event will commence.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 2 tee times and pairings in detail
Here's a detailed view of all the tee times and groupings for the second round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look (all times in EST):
Hole 1:
- 12:15 pm: Sami Valimaki, Isaiah Salinda, Ockie Strydom
- 12:26 pm: Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger, Sean Crocker
- 12:37 pm: Davis Riley, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi
- 12:48 pm: Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:59 pm: Aaron Rai, Haotong Li, Jordan Smith
- 13:10 pm: Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Calum Hill
- 13:21 pm: Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, John Parry
- 13:32 pm: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter
- 13:43 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
- 13:54 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
- 14:05 pm: Thomas Detry, Sam Burns, Adrien Saddier
- 14:16 pm: Danny Walker, Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey
- 14:27 pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Joe Dean, Johnston Ryggs
- 07:00 am: Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury
- 07:11 am: Matti Schmid, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Jordan
- 07:22 am: Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell
- 07:33 am: Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier
- 07:44 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Soderberg
- 07:55 am: Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui
- 08:06 am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström
- 08:17 am: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu
- 08:28 am: Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow
- 08:39 am: Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest
- 08:50 am: Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo
- 09:01 am: Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Wooyoung Cho
- 09:12 am: Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements
Hole 10:
- 12.15 pm: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard, Marcel Schneider
- 12:26 pm: Henrik Norlander, Darius Van Driel, Ugo Coussaud
- 12:37 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy, Romain Langasque
- 12:48 pm: Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Eugenio Chacarra
- 12:59 pm: Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Marcel Siem
- 13:10 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Keita Nakajima
- 13:21 pm: Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 13:32 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Jake Knapp, Daniel Hillier
- 13:43 pm: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Stone, Frederic Lacroix
- 13:54 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Nacho Elvira, Elvis Smylie
- 14:05 pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Yannik Paul, David Ravetto
- 14:16 pm: Brandt Snedeker, Andy Sullivan, Angel Hidalgo
- 14:27 pm: Max McGreevy, Aaron Cockerill, Hongtaek Kim
- 07:00 am: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, Jordan Gumberg
- 07:11 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal
- 07:22 am: Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Shaun Norris
- 07:33 am: Andrew Novak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Brown
- 07:44 am: Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- 07:55 am: Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan
- 08:06 am: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson
- 08:17 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose
- 08:28 am: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
- 08:39 am: JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
- 08:50 am: Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge
- 09:01 am: Thriston Lawrence, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 09:12 am: Alex Smalley, David Ford, Francesco Laporta