2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open recently ended. As per the current leaderboard, four golfers are leading the $9,000,000 event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Ad

On Thursday, the Nico Echavarria, Sepp Straka, Jake Knapp and Victor Perez scored 6 under par, taking the T1 spot. Following them with a one-stroke deficit, Marcel Siem, Calum Hill, Matti Schmid and Marco Penge are on T5.

All of them have scored 5 under par in the first round of 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Today, popular pros like the 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler ranked outside the top 10.

Defending champion, Robert MacIntyre, ended the first round tied on the 33rd place of the leaderboard. He scored four birdies and two bogeys, scoring a total 2 under par over the first 18 holes of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ad

Trending

On Friday, the second round of this event will commence.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 2 tee times and pairings in detail

Here's a detailed view of all the tee times and groupings for the second round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look (all times in EST):

Hole 1:

12:15 pm: Sami Valimaki, Isaiah Salinda, Ockie Strydom

Sami Valimaki, Isaiah Salinda, Ockie Strydom 12:26 pm: Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger, Sean Crocker

Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger, Sean Crocker 12:37 pm: Davis Riley, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi

Davis Riley, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi 12:48 pm: Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard 12:59 pm: Aaron Rai, Haotong Li, Jordan Smith

Aaron Rai, Haotong Li, Jordan Smith 13:10 pm: Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Calum Hill

Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Calum Hill 13:21 pm: Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, John Parry

Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, John Parry 13:32 pm: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter

Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter 13:43 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott

Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott 13:54 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra

Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra 14:05 pm: Thomas Detry, Sam Burns, Adrien Saddier

Thomas Detry, Sam Burns, Adrien Saddier 14:16 pm: Danny Walker, Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey

Danny Walker, Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey 14:27 pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Joe Dean, Johnston Ryggs

Rikuya Hoshino, Joe Dean, Johnston Ryggs 07:00 am: Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury

Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury 07:11 am: Matti Schmid, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Jordan

Matti Schmid, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Jordan 07:22 am: Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell

Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell 07:33 am: Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier

Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier 07:44 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Soderberg

Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Soderberg 07:55 am: Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui

Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui 08:06 am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström

Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström 08:17 am: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu

Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu 08:28 am: Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow

Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow 08:39 am: Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest

Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest 08:50 am: Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo

Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo 09:01 am: Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Wooyoung Cho

Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Wooyoung Cho 09:12 am: Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements

Ad

Hole 10:

12.15 pm: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard, Marcel Schneider

Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard, Marcel Schneider 12:26 pm: Henrik Norlander, Darius Van Driel, Ugo Coussaud

Henrik Norlander, Darius Van Driel, Ugo Coussaud 12:37 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy, Romain Langasque

Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy, Romain Langasque 12:48 pm: Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Eugenio Chacarra

Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Eugenio Chacarra 12:59 pm: Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Marcel Siem

Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Marcel Siem 13:10 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Keita Nakajima

Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Keita Nakajima 13:21 pm: Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith, Thorbjorn Olesen

Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith, Thorbjorn Olesen 13:32 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Jake Knapp, Daniel Hillier

Jhonattan Vegas, Jake Knapp, Daniel Hillier 13:43 pm: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Stone, Frederic Lacroix

Andrew Putnam, Brandon Stone, Frederic Lacroix 13:54 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Nacho Elvira, Elvis Smylie

Mackenzie Hughes, Nacho Elvira, Elvis Smylie 14:05 pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Yannik Paul, David Ravetto

Ryo Hisatsune, Yannik Paul, David Ravetto 14:16 pm: Brandt Snedeker, Andy Sullivan, Angel Hidalgo

Brandt Snedeker, Andy Sullivan, Angel Hidalgo 14:27 pm: Max McGreevy, Aaron Cockerill, Hongtaek Kim

Max McGreevy, Aaron Cockerill, Hongtaek Kim 07:00 am: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, Jordan Gumberg

Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, Jordan Gumberg 07:11 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal

Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal 07:22 am: Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Shaun Norris

Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Shaun Norris 07:33 am: Andrew Novak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Brown

Andrew Novak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Brown 07:44 am: Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen

Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen 07:55 am: Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan

Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan 08:06 am: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson

Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson 08:17 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose

Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose 08:28 am: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele 08:39 am: JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme

JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme 08:50 am: Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge

Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge 09:01 am: Thriston Lawrence, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

Thriston Lawrence, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick 09:12 am: Alex Smalley, David Ford, Francesco Laporta

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More