2025 International Series Philippines R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Santa Elena?

The 2025 International Series Philippines is currently being hosted by the Sta Elena Golf Club. So far, the tournament has been fairly competitive, with 66 players making the cut at 3 under par after two days of the game. While the event has been great thus far, the weather may not be favorable for the third round on Saturday, October 25.

Ad

According to AccuWeather, the Sta Elena Golf Club is anticipating heavy rain throughout the day on October 25. There is a tremendous 80% likelihood of precipitation, with a total of 73% possibility of clouds covering the playing area. Talking more about the weather, here's a brief overview:

Morning weather report of October 25:

Wind : ENE at 6 km/h

: ENE at 6 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 19 km/h

: Up to 19 km/h Humidity : 77%

: 77% Dew Point : 25°C

: 25°C Probability of Precipitation : 80%

: 80% Precipitation : 6.9 mm

: 6.9 mm Rain : 6.9 mm

: 6.9 mm Cloud Cover : 73%

: 73% Visibility: 5 km

Afternoon weather report of October 25:

Ad

Trending

Wind : ESE at 6 km/h

: ESE at 6 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 17 km/h

: Up to 17 km/h Humidity : 78%

: 78% Dew Point : 26°C

: 26°C Probability of Precipitation : 80%

: 80% Precipitation : 8.4 mm

: 8.4 mm Rain : 8.4 mm

: 8.4 mm Cloud Cover : 84%

: 84% Visibility: 5 km

Evening weather report of October 25:

Wind : ENE at 4 km/h

: ENE at 4 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 11 km/h

: Up to 11 km/h Humidity : 89%

: 89% Dew Point : 25°C

: 25°C Probability of Precipitation : 55%

: 55% Precipitation : 1.0 mm

: 1.0 mm Rain : 1.0 mm

: 1.0 mm Cloud Cover : 95%

: 95% Visibility: 5 km

Talking a bit about the leaderboard, Sarit Suwannarut is leading the 2025 International Series Philippines after two rounds, with a total score of 14 under par. Suwannarut has posted rounds of 64 and 66, giving him a comfortable 4-shot lead. Miguel Tabuena and Kazuki Higa are right behind Suwannarut, tied for second place with a total score of 10 under par.

Ad

What is the prize distribution for the 2025 International Series Philippines?

International Series Philippines - Round Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 International Series Philippines features a total purse of $2 million. Interestingly, the Asian Tour's prize distribution regulations state that the champion will receive 18% of the entire prize pool, which is $360,000. Talking about the tournament's prize distribution, here's how it looks:

1: $360,000

2: $220,000

3: $126,000

4: $100,000

5: $82,000

6: $66,600

7: $57,000

8: $49,000

9: $42,800

10: $38,200

11: $34,900

12: $32,500

13: $30,300

14: $28,900

15: $27,700

16: $26,500

17: $25,300

18: $24,100

19: $23,100

20: $22,300

21: $21,800

22: $21,200

23: $20,600

24: $20,000

25: $19,400

26: $18,800

27: $18,200

28: $17,600

29: $17,000

30: $16,400

31: $16,200

32: $15,600

33: $15,200

34: $14,800

35: $14,400

36: $14,000

37: $13,600

38: $13,200

39: $12,800

40: $12,400

41: $12,100

42: $11,700

43: $11,300

44: $10,900

45: $10,700

46: $10,600

47: $10,200

48: $9,800

49: $9,400

50: $9,000

51: $8,600

52: $8,200

53: $7,800

54: $7,600

55: $7,400

56: $7,200

57: $7,000

58: $6,800

59: $6,600

60: $6,400

61: $6,200

62: $6,000

63: $5,800

64: $5,600

65: $5,400

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More