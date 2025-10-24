2025 International Series Philippines R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Santa Elena?

The 2025 International Series Philippines is currently being hosted by the Sta Elena Golf Club. So far, the tournament has been fairly competitive, with 66 players making the cut at 3 under par after two days of the game. While the event has been great thus far, the weather may not be favorable for the third round on Saturday, October 25.
According to AccuWeather, the Sta Elena Golf Club is anticipating heavy rain throughout the day on October 25. There is a tremendous 80% likelihood of precipitation, with a total of 73% possibility of clouds covering the playing area. Talking more about the weather, here's a brief overview:
Morning weather report of October 25:
- Wind: ENE at 6 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h
- Humidity: 77%
- Dew Point: 25°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 80%
- Precipitation: 6.9 mm
- Rain: 6.9 mm
- Cloud Cover: 73%
- Visibility: 5 km
Afternoon weather report of October 25:
- Wind: ESE at 6 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew Point: 26°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 80%
- Precipitation: 8.4 mm
- Rain: 8.4 mm
- Cloud Cover: 84%
- Visibility: 5 km
Evening weather report of October 25:
- Wind: ENE at 4 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 11 km/h
- Humidity: 89%
- Dew Point: 25°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm
- Rain: 1.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 95%
- Visibility: 5 km
Talking a bit about the leaderboard, Sarit Suwannarut is leading the 2025 International Series Philippines after two rounds, with a total score of 14 under par. Suwannarut has posted rounds of 64 and 66, giving him a comfortable 4-shot lead. Miguel Tabuena and Kazuki Higa are right behind Suwannarut, tied for second place with a total score of 10 under par.
What is the prize distribution for the 2025 International Series Philippines?
The 2025 International Series Philippines features a total purse of $2 million. Interestingly, the Asian Tour's prize distribution regulations state that the champion will receive 18% of the entire prize pool, which is $360,000. Talking about the tournament's prize distribution, here's how it looks:
- 1: $360,000
- 2: $220,000
- 3: $126,000
- 4: $100,000
- 5: $82,000
- 6: $66,600
- 7: $57,000
- 8: $49,000
- 9: $42,800
- 10: $38,200
- 11: $34,900
- 12: $32,500
- 13: $30,300
- 14: $28,900
- 15: $27,700
- 16: $26,500
- 17: $25,300
- 18: $24,100
- 19: $23,100
- 20: $22,300
- 21: $21,800
- 22: $21,200
- 23: $20,600
- 24: $20,000
- 25: $19,400
- 26: $18,800
- 27: $18,200
- 28: $17,600
- 29: $17,000
- 30: $16,400
- 31: $16,200
- 32: $15,600
- 33: $15,200
- 34: $14,800
- 35: $14,400
- 36: $14,000
- 37: $13,600
- 38: $13,200
- 39: $12,800
- 40: $12,400
- 41: $12,100
- 42: $11,700
- 43: $11,300
- 44: $10,900
- 45: $10,700
- 46: $10,600
- 47: $10,200
- 48: $9,800
- 49: $9,400
- 50: $9,000
- 51: $8,600
- 52: $8,200
- 53: $7,800
- 54: $7,600
- 55: $7,400
- 56: $7,200
- 57: $7,000
- 58: $6,800
- 59: $6,600
- 60: $6,400
- 61: $6,200
- 62: $6,000
- 63: $5,800
- 64: $5,600
- 65: $5,400