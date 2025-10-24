  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 International Series Philippines R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Santa Elena?

2025 International Series Philippines R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Santa Elena?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:26 GMT
International Series Philippines - Round Two - Source: Getty
International Series Philippines - Round Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 International Series Philippines is currently being hosted by the Sta Elena Golf Club. So far, the tournament has been fairly competitive, with 66 players making the cut at 3 under par after two days of the game. While the event has been great thus far, the weather may not be favorable for the third round on Saturday, October 25.

Ad

According to AccuWeather, the Sta Elena Golf Club is anticipating heavy rain throughout the day on October 25. There is a tremendous 80% likelihood of precipitation, with a total of 73% possibility of clouds covering the playing area. Talking more about the weather, here's a brief overview:

Morning weather report of October 25:

  • Wind: ENE at 6 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Dew Point: 25°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 80%
  • Precipitation: 6.9 mm
  • Rain: 6.9 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 73%
  • Visibility: 5 km

Afternoon weather report of October 25:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Wind: ESE at 6 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h
  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew Point: 26°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 80%
  • Precipitation: 8.4 mm
  • Rain: 8.4 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 84%
  • Visibility: 5 km

Evening weather report of October 25:

  • Wind: ENE at 4 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 11 km/h
  • Humidity: 89%
  • Dew Point: 25°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 55%
  • Precipitation: 1.0 mm
  • Rain: 1.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 5 km

Talking a bit about the leaderboard, Sarit Suwannarut is leading the 2025 International Series Philippines after two rounds, with a total score of 14 under par. Suwannarut has posted rounds of 64 and 66, giving him a comfortable 4-shot lead. Miguel Tabuena and Kazuki Higa are right behind Suwannarut, tied for second place with a total score of 10 under par.

Ad

What is the prize distribution for the 2025 International Series Philippines?

International Series Philippines - Round Two - Source: Getty
International Series Philippines - Round Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 International Series Philippines features a total purse of $2 million. Interestingly, the Asian Tour's prize distribution regulations state that the champion will receive 18% of the entire prize pool, which is $360,000. Talking about the tournament's prize distribution, here's how it looks:

  • 1: $360,000
  • 2: $220,000
  • 3: $126,000
  • 4: $100,000
  • 5: $82,000
  • 6: $66,600
  • 7: $57,000
  • 8: $49,000
  • 9: $42,800
  • 10: $38,200
  • 11: $34,900
  • 12: $32,500
  • 13: $30,300
  • 14: $28,900
  • 15: $27,700
  • 16: $26,500
  • 17: $25,300
  • 18: $24,100
  • 19: $23,100
  • 20: $22,300
  • 21: $21,800
  • 22: $21,200
  • 23: $20,600
  • 24: $20,000
  • 25: $19,400
  • 26: $18,800
  • 27: $18,200
  • 28: $17,600
  • 29: $17,000
  • 30: $16,400
  • 31: $16,200
  • 32: $15,600
  • 33: $15,200
  • 34: $14,800
  • 35: $14,400
  • 36: $14,000
  • 37: $13,600
  • 38: $13,200
  • 39: $12,800
  • 40: $12,400
  • 41: $12,100
  • 42: $11,700
  • 43: $11,300
  • 44: $10,900
  • 45: $10,700
  • 46: $10,600
  • 47: $10,200
  • 48: $9,800
  • 49: $9,400
  • 50: $9,000
  • 51: $8,600
  • 52: $8,200
  • 53: $7,800
  • 54: $7,600
  • 55: $7,400
  • 56: $7,200
  • 57: $7,000
  • 58: $6,800
  • 59: $6,600
  • 60: $6,400
  • 61: $6,200
  • 62: $6,000
  • 63: $5,800
  • 64: $5,600
  • 65: $5,400
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications