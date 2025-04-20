2025 JM Eagle LA Championship final round tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship is scheduled to conclude on Sunday at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California. The final round will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT, with Peiyun Chien set to open the field as the first to tee off, playing solo.
Heading into Sunday, Akie Iwai, Lauren Coughlin, and Ingrid Lindblad are tied for the top spot at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. They are all at 17-under, with a two-stroke lead over Ina Yoon. Akie Iwai is scheduled to tee off alongside Chisato Iwai at 12:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship.
Lauren Coughlin will tee off at 1:35 pm with Yan Liu, while Ingrid Lindblad will be the final pairing of the day at 1:55 pm with Ashleigh Buhai. Below is the full list of tee times and pairings for the final round.
8:00 AM EDT – Peiyun Chien
8:05 AM – Polly Mack, Savannah Grewal
8:15 AM – Dani Holmqvist, Celine Borge
8:25 AM – Yealimi Noh, Allisen Corpuz
8:35 AM – Gemma Dryburgh, Lauren Morris
8:45 AM – Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed
8:55 AM – Nataliya Guseva, Ayaka Furue
9:05 AM – Caroline Inglis, Somi Lee
9:15 AM – Alexa Pano, Mao Saigo
9:25 AM – Angel Yin, Esther Henseleit
9:35 AM – Miranda Wang, Celine Boutier
9:45 AM – Rio Takeda, Lucy Li
9:55 AM – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Narin An
10:05 AM – Jenny Bae, Mi Hyang Lee
10:15 AM – Kate Smith-Stroh, Stacy Lewis
10:25 AM – Brooke Matthews, Yuri Yoshida
10:35 AM – In Gee Chun, Frida Kinhult
10:45 AM – Yu Liu, Madelene Sagstrom
10:55 AM – Yahui Zhang, Aditi Ashok
11:05 AM – Paula Reto, Jeongeun Lee5
11:15 AM – Wei-Ling Hsu, Mariel Galdiano
11:25 AM – Ina Yoon, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
11:35 AM – Chanettee Wannasaen, Ruixin Liu
11:45 AM – Leona Maguire, Jin Young Ko
11:55 AM – Pornanong Phatlum, Sarah Schmelzel
12:05 PM – Hannah Green, Stephanie Kyriacou
12:15 PM – Soo Bin Joo, Mary Liu
12:25 PM – Jeongeun Lee6, Nasa Hataoka
12:35 PM – Chisato Iwai, Akie Iwai
12:45 PM – Nelly Korda, Minami Katsu
12:55 PM – Perrine Delacour, Jeeno Thitikul
1:05 PM – Jenny Shin, Kristen Gillman
1:15 PM – Jin Hee Im, Sei Young Kim
1:25 PM – Andrea Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn
1:35 PM – Lauren Coughlin, Yan Liu
1:45 PM – Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita
1:55 PM – Ingrid Lindblad, Ashleigh Buhai
2025 JM Eagle LA Championship Leaderboard
T1 - Akie Iwai (-17)
T1 - Lauren Coughlin (-17)
T1 - Ingrid Lindblad (-17)
4 - Ina Yoon (-15)
T5 - Rio Takeda (-14)
T5 - Nelly Korda (-14)
T5 - Minjee Lee (-14)
T8 - Jeeno Thitikul (-13)
T8 - Miyu Yamashita (-13)
T10 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-12)
T10 - Miranda Wang (-12)