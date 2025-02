2025 Mexico Open TV ratings still on the low despite being better than last year - REPORT

The 2025 Mexico Open concluded its final round on Sunday, February 23. Although the viewership numbers allegedly did better than last year, reports state that the TV ratings are still low.

The Mexico Open is an annual PGA Tour event held at VidantaWorld, Vallarta. The tournament is usually played in a stroke play format. The Mexico Open became an official event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and has a total prize purse of $7 million.

This year, the 2025 Mexico Open was aired on NBC. Reports from a Sports Business Journal representative claimed that the event attracted an audience of 2 million viewers on NBC for the final round, where Brian Campbell won.

For the 2024 Mexico Open, viewership numbers were around 1.8 million in the final round, where Jake Knapp claimed the victory. While this year’s event seemed to have attracted more viewers, the numbers are still lower than those recorded in 2022 and 2023.

According to US TVDB, the viewership numbers for 2023 were around 2.3 million, the highest ever recorded since it became an official event on the PGA Tour. Notably, Tony Finau won the event in 2023, and Jon Rahm won in 2022.

2025 Mexico Open final leaderboard

The winner of the 2025 Mexico Open, Brian Campbell, went home with $1.26 million from the $7 million total prize purse. Campbell finished at 20-under par after a playoff with Potgieter. Runner-up, Aldrich Potgieter, left with $763,000 while the third-finish Isaiah Salinda clinched $483,000.

Here’s the final leaderboard from the event:

WINNER - Brian Campbell (20 under par)

2 - Aldrich Potgieter (20 under par)

3 - Isaiah Salinda (19 under par)

T4 - Aaron Rai (18 under par)

T4 - Ben Griffin (18 under par)

T6 - Joel Dahmen (17 under par)

T6 - Stephan Jaeger (17 under par)

8 - Nicolai Hojgaard (16 under par)

9 - Akshay Bhatia (15 under par)

T10 - Ryo Hisatsune (14 under par)

T10 - Alejandro Tosti (14 under par)

T10 - Alex Smalley (14 under par)

T13 - Danny Walker (13 under par)

T13 - Henrik Norlander (13 under par)

T13 - Michael Kim (13 under par)

T13 - Justin Hastings (A) (13 under par)

T17 - Chan Kim (12 under par)

T17 - Joe Highsmith (12 under par)

T17 - Greyson Sigg (12 under par)

T17 - Ryan Gerard (12 under par)

T17 - John Pak (12 under par)

T17 - Kevin Roy (12 under par)

T17 - Steven Fisk (12 under par)

T25 - Ben Kohles (11 under par)

T25 - Jake Knapp (11 under par)

T25 - Max McGreevy (11 under par)

T25 - Lanto Griffin (11 under par)

T25 - Kris Ventura (11 under par)

T25 - Jeremy Paul (11 under par)

T25 - Patrick Rodgers (11 under par)

T32 - Takumi Kanaya (10 under par)

T32 - Quade Cummins (10 under par)

T34 - Chad Ramey (9 under par)

T34 - Jacob Bridgeman (9 under par)

T34 - Niklas Norgaard Moller (9 under par)

T34 - Rafael Campos (9 under par)

T34 - Taylor Moore (9 under par)

T34 - Rasmus Hojgaard (9 under par)

T34 - Sami Valimaki (9 under par)

T34 - Blades Brown (9 under par)

T34 - Aaron Baddeley (9 under par)

T34 - Harry Hall (9 under par)

T34 - Chandler Philips (9 under par)

