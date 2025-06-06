2025 RBC Canadian Open R2 Weather Forecast: Weather at TPC Toronto explored

Round 2 of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto is set to be played under partly overcast weather conditions on Friday, June 6. Per AccuWeather, the forecast calls for a daytime high of 22°C. The RealFeel temperature is expected to reach 25°C, with a RealFeel Shade reading of 20°C. Skies will feature partial sunshine, but there is a chance of showers in the area.

The probability of precipitation is listed at 40%, with projected rainfall measuring 0.5 mm. Rain is expected to occur over the course of one hour. The chance of thunderstorms remains low at 8%, posing minimal risk of weather delays.

Wind is expected to be coming from the east at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 15 km/h. While not extreme, these wind conditions could influence ball flight and club selection, particularly on elevated greens or longer approach shots.

Cloud cover at the RBC Canadian Open is expected to be at 45%, offering a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The UV Index is rated at 10, which is categorized as very high. This is significant for both players and spectators, who are advised to take necessary sun protection precautions.

The AccuLumen Brightness Index is marked at 8, indicating bright conditions overall, despite periods of cloud cover. With only one hour of expected precipitation and limited cloud build-up, play is anticipated to proceed as scheduled, barring any sudden weather changes. Tournament officials will monitor conditions closely to ensure safety and fairness for all players.

How to watch the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

Fans can follow the RBC Canadian Open action through coverage via PGA Tour Live on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

Streaming begins Thursday (June 5) with the Main Feed starting at 6:45 a.m. ET, covering the first round. RBC Canadian Open Friday’s second-round coverage follows a similar schedule. The Main Feed begins at 6:45 a.m., followed by Featured Holes and Featured Groups starting at 7:30 a.m. The Marquee Group coverage begins at 7:45 a.m., and the afternoon session resumes at 3 p.m. with the same hole and group coverage as Thursday.

On Saturday, round three coverage will start with the Main Feed at 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups and coverage of Holes 4, 7, 11, and 14 begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Marquee Group at 8:45 a.m. Afternoon coverage resumes at 1 p.m., highlighting Holes 11 and 14 and two featured groups.

Sunday’s final round begins with the Main Feed at 7:45 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., coverage of Featured Holes and Groups resumes, followed by the Marquee Group at 8:45 a.m. Afternoon featured coverage picks up again at 1 p.m., mirroring Saturday’s featured holes and groups.

