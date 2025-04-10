$25M-worth NFL Star spotted playing golf at the same event as Nelly Korda & Charley Hull

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was recently spotted at the LPGA Match Play event that saw the likes of Nelly Korda and Charley Hull competing. The tournament took place at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas and wrapped up last weekend.

LPGA took to its X account on Thursday (April 10) to post a video of Adams on the course last week. The $25M-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) NFL star could be heard saying:

"It's just a great event all around because you get to come out here and watch some of the best golfers in the world tee it up. And the place is real familiar to me, so that's another big reason why I like coming out here," Adams said.

Adams also interacted with fans on the course and played a round of golf. Madalene Sagstrom won the LPGA Match Play event after beating Lauren Coughlin in a playoff.

Korda and Hull couldn't make it to the Round of 16.

Exploring Nelly Korda and Charley Hull's performance at the LPGA Match Play event

Nelly Korda and Charley Hull (Source: Imagn)

The LPGA Match Play event featured a unique pool-based format where the 64-player field was divided into 16 groups of four players each. These group members went against each other over the course of three rounds. The golfer with the best head-to-head score advanced to the Round of 16.

Nelly Korda entered Shadow Creek as the defending champion. She was in Group 1 with Ariya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Kupcho, and Brittany Altomare. In the first round, Korda tied with Altomare. The former made a comeback into the game after beating Kupcho, 1UP in the second round. However, Korda suffered a loss at the hands of Jutanugarn in the third round, 1UP.

This meant the World no. 1 had one tie, one win, and one loss to her name. Altomare recorded one tie and two losses. Kupcho posted one win and two losses, while Jutanugarn secured three wins. Jutanugarn qualified for the Round of 16 out of the group where she defeated Narin An to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The Thai golfer then beat Maja Stark to reach the semi-finals on Sunday last week. However, she couldn't win the tournament and eventually finished T3.

Charley Hull, on the other hand, was in Group 6 with Ashleigh Buhai, Esther Henselheit, and Alexa Pano. Hull defeated Pano in Round 1 and then went on to tie with Buhai in Round 2. However, in Round 3, Henselheit beat the British golfer.

So, Hull had one win, one tie, and one loss to her name. Pano suffered three losses, while Henselheit secured two wins and one loss. Buhai advanced to the Round of 16 with two wins and one tie in the group round. However, she crashed out of the event after losing to Celene Boutier in the Round of 16.

