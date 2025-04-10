Re-grading Chicago Bears' 2024 NFL draft picks: How did GM Ryan Poles fare?

The 2024 season for the Chicago Bears was filled with highs and lows, with the latter being the most prevalent. However, a number of the team's best moments were headlined by the new players, some of whom were selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bears' 2024 draft class is led by quarterback Caleb Williams, who had an unexceptional rookie season despite the pre-draft fanfare. However, he might surge forward in 2025 under new head coach Ben Johnson. Wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was also selected with a first-round pick, showed promise and may still be a long-term offensive weapon for Chicago.

Below, we'll look at how the Bears' 2024 NFL draft selections performed in their rookie season.

Full list of Bears' draft picks in 2024

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC

Grade: B-

The Chicago Bears used the first overall pick in the draft to select QB Caleb Williams in an attempt to address their biggest and most pressing issue.

However, the Bears' subpar coaching staff contributed to Williams' first season in the league not going as smoothly as he had hoped. Moreover, the offensive line allowed Williams to be sacked 68 times.

Taking everything into account, Williams' rookie season total of 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions wasn't bad. Still, the expectations were higher for him, considering he was a first-overall pick.

Rome Odunze, Wide receiver, Washington

Grade: B-

Rome Odunze was one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft due to his large frame, physical characteristics, route-running prowess and football IQ, which led the Bears to select him with the ninth overall pick.

However, the Bears continuously had trouble figuring out how to include him in the passing offense during Odunze's first season. He only managed three touchdowns throughout the season to go with 734 yards.

Kiran Amegadjie, Offensive tackle, Yale

Grade: D-

The Bears selected Kiran Amegadjie in the third round of the draft with the belief that the versatile offensive lineman, with his physical attributes, will become a major contributor in the future. However, he had a poor outing in his first start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, giving away several penalties and having difficulties in pass protection.

Amegadjie's difficult first NFL start showed that he wasn't prepared for a starting position yet in his first year.

Tory Taylor, Punter, Iowa

Grade: B+

Tory Taylor, a punter out of Iowa, was selected by the Bears in the fourth round, making him the team's highest-drafted punter in 29 years.

Taylor was able to establish himself as a key player for the Bears' special teams last season. His performance, which featured a 66-yard punt against the LA Rams, earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in Week 4.

Austin Booker, Defensive lineman, Kansas

Grade: B+

The Bears used a fifth-round pick to acquire edge rusher Austin Booker in the hopes that he would become a vital member of their defense. He excelled in his debut season, showing potential as a pass rusher.

Booker recorded 1.5 sacks, six pressures, 11 solo tackles and three quarterback hits in 214 defensive snaps during the 2024 campaign. He has a lot of potential and might be a game-changer on defense for the Bears for a long time.

