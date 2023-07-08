4 amateurs who made the 2023 US Women's Open’s Friday cut

As the US Women's Open took place at the picturesque Pebble Beach Golf Links, a group of amateur golfers put on an incredible show of skill and willpower. Twenty-eight amateurs out of the initial 156 competitors entered the tournament hoping to establish themselves on the international stage.

The cut, which was established at 6-over par, proved to be a difficult test for the youthful contenders. But a few amateurs outperformed expectations despite the difficulties posed by the tough course and a field of experienced professionals.

Only four amateurs, however, were able to earn coveted spots in the weekend rounds and continue to be in the running for the low-amateur medal after two days of fierce battle.

US Women's Open 2023: Amateurs who made the cut

The extraordinary accomplishments of the four amateur golfers at the 2023 US Women's Open have enthralled onlookers.

While their names may not be well-known at this point, their talent and determination point to a promising future in the world of professional golf.

The golfing community eagerly anticipates their next astounding accomplishments on the course as they continue to compete against the top players in the game.

Aine Donegan

The Irish golfer showed her tenacity and expertise throughout the event. Aine Donegan finished 1 over par with rounds of 69 and 76, ensuring a spot in the top 20 moving into the weekend.

Her steady performance and cool demeanor have elevated her to a strong contender in this year's championship.

Monet Chun

The runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur, continued to dazzle at Pebble Beach. Despite this being Monet Chun's first appearance in the US Women's Open, Monet Chun demonstrated her talent and poise by shooting rounds of 74 and 73 to finish 3 over par.

Her strong play has earned her a well-deserved position in the weekend rounds, a huge achievement in her young career.

Benedetta Moresco

Benedetta Moresco had a difficult start to her second round at the US Women's Open, suffering a series of setbacks. Her determination, however, shone through as she rallied, earning critical birdies on holes 6 and 8.

Moresco confirmed her position in the top 25 with a score of 3 over par, displaying her ability to overcome hardship and compete at the greatest level.

Amari Avery

Mixed day on the course following an outstanding first round of 70. Amari Avery's final hole, though, delivered a flash of brilliance as she masterfully put her approach shot to within 3 feet of the pin.

Avery easily sunk the birdie putt, ensuring her spot in the weekend rounds with a score of 3 over par. Her capacity to recover from adversity demonstrates her potential and determination at the US Women's Open.

Poll : 0 votes