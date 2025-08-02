5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 AIG Women's Open ft. Brooke Henderson & Lilia Vu

The 2025 AIG Women's Open has concluded its second round at Royal Porthcawl, and the cutline was set at 2+. Several big names will not be in the field on moving day, including Brooke Henderson and Lilia Vu.

Co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour, the AIG Women's Open is the final major tournament of the year. Lydia Ko snagged the victory last year by a two-stroke margin, and Lilia Vu won in 2023.

Defending champion Ko made the cut and is currently tied for 53rd position. However, 2023 AIG Women’s Open champion Vu missed the cut.

Let's discuss five golfers who will not proceed to the tournament’s third round.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 AIG Women's Open

#1 Lilia Vu

Five-time LPGA Tour winner Lilia Vu won the 2023 AIG Women's Open, marking her second major championship title and third LPGA Tour victory. She won the tournament by a whopping six-stroke margin ahead of Charley Hull.

This year, Vu’s second round at Royal Porthcawl was riddled with seven bogeys. She carded 7-over across 36 holes and missed the tournament’s cutline by five strokes.

#2 Brooke Henderson

13-time LPGA Tour winner Brooke Henderson was chasing her third major championship title at the AIG Women's Open. She shot three birdies and two bogeys in her first round at Royal Porthcawl to card 71 at the end of the day.

On day two, Henderson scored 76 after encountering a disastrous double bogey on the par-4 10th. She carded 3-over in the tournament, narrowly missing the cut by one stroke.

#3 Somi Lee

Fresh off a T14 finish at the Amundu Evian Championship, Somi Lee was chasing her second LPGA Tour title at Royal Porthcawl. She secured her maiden Tour win earlier in the year at the 2025 Dow Championship with Im Jin-hee.

The 26-year-old golfer made even par in her first round at the final major of the year after shooting four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey. She shot four consecutive bogeys in her second round and carded 7-over after 36 holes, missing the cut by five strokes.

#4 Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang has won two events on the LPGA Tour but has yet to pick up her first win of the season. She teed off at the AIG Women's Open in the hope of securing her first major championship title, but missed the cut by two strokes.

Zhang made an even par in her first round at Royal Porthcawl. On day two, she shot six bogeys and two birdies, carding a total of 4-over across 36 holes.

#5 Maja Stark

Maja Stark won her first major championship title this year at the U.S. Women’s Open. However, her journey at Royal Porthcawl has come to an end after she scored 8-over in the tournament.

Stark opened her first day at the AIG Women's Open with a round of 74. She shot six bogeys, one double bogey, and two birdies in her second round and missed the cut by six strokes.

