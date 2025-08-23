5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open ft. Lexi Thompson & Lottie Woad

The 2025 CPKC Women's Open has concluded its second round at Mississauga Golf and Country Club. The tournament’s cut line was set at 1-over, and several big-name golfers will not be in the field this weekend, including Lexi Thompson and Lottie Woad.

Last year, two-time LPGA Tour winner Lauren Coughlin won the CPKC Women's Open, taking home the winning share of $390,000 from the $2.6 million total prize purse. This year, the defending champion is out of the race for a share in the $2.75 million prize money as she missed the cutline by one stroke.

Let’s discuss five golfers who underperformed and missed the 1-over cut line at Mississauga.

5 golfers who will not tee off at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open this weekend

#1 Lexi Thompson

11-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson temporarily took a break from competing on tour and has not played in an LPGA event since June. She made her ninth LPGA Tour start of the season at the CPKC Women's Open, but missed the cut by seven strokes.

Thompson had a disappointing run at Mississauga this year and shot an opening round of 5-over 76. She had an inconsistent performance in her second round, shooting three birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey, bringing her total score across 36 holes to 8-over 150.

#2 Lottie Woad

2025 has been a remarkable year for Lottie Woad, who won the KPMG Women's Irish Open as an amateur. Soon after turning pro in July, she secured her maiden LPGA Tour win by clinching the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open title in a thrilling three-stroke victory.

Despite a promising season so far, Woad fell short at Mississauga. She scored 2-over 144 after two rounds and missed the cut by one stroke.

#3 Lauren Coughlin

Last year, Lauren Coughlin won the CPKC Women's Open by a two-stroke victory ahead of Mao Saigo, marking her maiden LPGA Tour win. This year, she kicked off the tournament with an opening round of 74.

On day two, Coughlin shot zero bogeys and a single birdie on the par-4 ninth hole. She scored 2-over 144 across 36 holes, narrowly missing the cutline.

#4 Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu was chasing her sixth LPGA Tour win at Mississauga Golf and Country Club. A two-time major champion, she is still in search of her first win of the season, having recorded her fifth LPGA Tour win at the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Vu shot an opening round of 73 at the CPKC Women's Open and scored 74 on the second day. She carded 5-over 147 after two rounds, missing the cut by four strokes.

#5 Danielle Kang

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Danielle Kang was looking to record her first win since 2022 at Mississauga. However, she underperformed and fell short of the tournament’s cutline by three strokes.

Kang shot three bogeys and one birdie during her first round. On day two, she shot five bogeys and three birdies, bringing her total to 4-over 146.

