5 big names who missed the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship ft. Celine Boutier

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is underway at Fields Ranch East, Frisco. The tournament’s cut line was set at 7-over, and several big names have missed the cut, including Celine Boutier and defending champion Amy Yang.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major championship of the year. Formerly known as the LPGA Championship, the tournament has a total prize purse of $12 million, the highest it has ever been.

Let’s take a look at five golfers who did not make the cut and will not get a share of the $12 million prize.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

#1 Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier - Source: Imagn

Celine Boutier claimed her first major championship title at the 2023 Evian Championship and has yet to claim a second major title since then. A six-time LPGA Tour winner, she won the Women’s Scottish Open in 2023 and the Maybank Championship that same year.

Boutier shot four bogeys and a disastrous quadruple bogey in her final round at Fields East Ranch. She carded 11-over at the end of the tournament and missed the cut line by four strokes.

#2 Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu - Source: Imagn

Last year, five-time LPGA Tour winner Lilia Vu tied for second place at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. However, this year she struggled on the course and missed the cut after scoring 9-over 153.

Vu is a two-time major championship winner, with both her major titles coming in the same year. She won the Chevron Championship and the Women’s British Open in 2023. She narrowly missed the 2025 Ford Championship title after losing a playoff against Hyo Jo Kim.

#3 Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall - Source: Imagn

Georgia Hall has won two events on the LPGA Tour and two on the Ladies European Tour. She won the 2018 Women’s British Open and was attempting to claim a second major title at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Hall carded 1-over in her first round and struggled through her second round, shooting three double bogeys, four bogeys, and a single birdie across 18 holes. She finished the tournament with 10-over.

#4 Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue - Source: Imagn

Ayaka Furue won the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in 2022 and the Anundi Evian Championship in 2024. She was chasing her third LPGA Tour win and second major championship title at Fields Ranch East.

Furue shot three bogeys, a double bogey, and a birdie in her final round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She carded 11-over at the end of the tournament and missed the cut by 4 strokes.

#5 Amy Yang

Amy Yang - Source: Imagn

Last year, Amy Yang won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with 7-under 281. This year, the defending champion struggled through her first two rounds at Fields Ranch East and carded 9-over after 36 holes.

Yang has made 12 LPGA Tour starts this year and has missed the cut in three events so far. She tied for 52nd position in the Chevron Championship and 36th in the U.S. Women’s Open.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More