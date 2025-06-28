$5M-worth ‘Rush Hour’ star Chris Tucker among many celebrities spotted at the LIV Golf Dallas event

American stand-up comedian and actor Chris Tucker recently joined popular golfers like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson on the course at LIV Golf Dallas, which is currently underway at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

After the first round on Friday, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner lll shared the joint lead position. On Saturday, as the second round was scheduled to start, the LIV Golf Dallas venue was visited by several celebrities.

According to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, actor Chris Tucker was one of the stars present at Maridoe. The $5 million worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) Hollywood Star, mainly known for his roles in the Rush Hour movie franchise, was joined by a few other celebrities at the Dallas event. Carpenter shared a picture of the Cavinder twins on X and wrote:

"The Cavinder twins were among the celebrities out at LIV Dallas this weekend. Others there: Chris Tucker, Dennis Quaid, Eric Dickerson, Danny Amendola."

Tucker has had a long-standing career as a Hollywood actor. However, apart from being an on-screen icon, Chris is a popular figure on golf courses as well. His presence at LIV Golf Dallas is not new, considering the actor's history of taking part in numerous Pro-Ams and golf events.

Tucker is also a notable celebrity when it comes to holding fundraising golf events. At the 2025 NAACP Image Awards Golf Invitational, Tucker joined some fellow stars to raise funds for various causes.

Additionally, the 53-year-old actor holds the annual Chris Tucker Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament in Eagles Landing CC, Georgia. With star athletes on the field, the event contributes towards scholarships and youth education.

Chris Tucker hilariously talks about giving Bryson DeChambeau tips at LIV Golf Dallas

On Saturday, June 28, Tucker and American entertainment reporter AJ Calloway were spotted together at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas. The duo, with a few other celebrities, were attending Inside The Ropes at the Saudi's PIF-backed golf league's event.

In a video shared by Calloway on Instagram, Tucker could be seen joking about giving Bryson DeChambeau some golf lessons. The actor was walking through the course with DeChambeau in front, and was heard saying:

"I told DeChambeau, you gotta hit it further, man. You gotta hit it further. You're gonna make it. I taught him. Then he couldn't hit it over the sand trap. He couldn't hit over the sand trap. Now he's hitting it over the lake. Hitting it over the trees."

In another slide, Bryson DeChambeau could be seen greeting the Rush Hour actor. Take a look at Calloway's post on Instagram featuring Tucker's hilarious stint:

As of this writing, the Crushers GC Captain is chasing the LIV Golf Dallas title. Placed at the second spot on LIV Golf Individual Standings with 120.60 points, 'The Scientist' is looking for his second league title of this year. He won the LIV Golf Korea event last month but notably missed the cut at the US Open.

