Bryson DeChambeau makes major apparel announcement after having a club collection in his name

Bryson DeChambeau is currently playing at Maridoe Golf Club in LIV Golf Dallas event. The two-time major champion already has a golf club collection under his name, and now, he has announced the launch of an apparel collection.

Ad

DeChambeau is one of the golfers in contention for the LIV Golf Dallas title. Before teeing off for the second round at Maridoe, the Crushers GC captain shared an exciting update for fans on Instagram.

DeChambeau has launched a collection of hat snap clips with LA Golf, featuring his iconic "BD" symbol on them. He shared an image of the upcoming apparel collection on his Instagram story, featuring a green and grey clip.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the picture DeChambeau shared with his 3 million followers on Instagram:

"New Snaps hat clips 👀"

Screenshot from Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram story / IG: @brysondechambeau

As per the link, Bryson DeChambeau's BD Snaps are available on the website in black, red, yellow, chrome and blue colours. There are two versions of the snaps in blue and red theme that celebrates the golfer's US Open wins. These accessories can be purchased seperately and in combos.

Ad

DeChambeau started working with LA Golf back in 2018, two years after he clinched his first US Open title. The LIV Golfer also made a collaboration with the brand to co-engineer golf clubs.

The LA Golf website also showcases a seperate section for DeChambeau's "Bryson Series" of Fairway Wood and Iron Shafts. This collection reflects the golfer's unconventional, tactical and scientific approach to the sport, which earned him the nickname "The Scientist".

Ad

Before he started playing in the first round of 2025 LIV Golf Dallas, DeChambeau was spotted using LA Golf's prototype wedges at Maridoe. Previously, he was using Ping Glide 4.0 Wedges.

Bryson DeChambeau shared excitement regarding LA Golf equipment launch

Bryson DeChambeau's collaboration with LA Golf in launching the collection under his name was a long-teased project. All golf equipment, the shaft, face, wood, wedges, irons was crafted according to the Crushers GC captain's needs.

Ad

According to Golf Digest, DeChambeau was very excited regarding this project before the launch. He said:

"I’m building some equipment that you guys might know or might not know about, but we are very excited to be showcasing that next year."

"We’re going to change the game. We're going to ruffle some feathers, I’d say, in a good way. We’re going to innovate beyond what’s known so far."

Bryson co-designed LA Golf's driver to suit his 130 miles per hour swinging speed and all golfers at the same time. The design comprises of a specially crafted face whose geometry is tailored for more speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More