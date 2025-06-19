6x PGA Tour winner picks JJ Spaun's US Open winning putt as his favorite moment of the ongoing season

Last Sunday (June 15), JJ Spaun holed a 65-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the US Open. Although this week he will be playing at the Travelers Championship, his heroics at Oakmont still haven't been forgotten.

As the PGA Tour approaches the final Signature event of the season this week, their social media handle quizzed all the competitors on their favorite moment of the season so far.

The first to go was six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, who said his favorite moment so far was seeing JJ Spaun holing the "long" birdie putt at the US Open last week.

"My favorite moment so far was JJ (Spaun) last week. It was awesome. The putt on 18th was sweet. I was nervous for him. It was a long putt,"

It was Spaun's turn next, and although his answer was a no-brainer, he had a hilarious way of giving it.

"Favorite moment of the season so far, let me think about this," he took an amusing pause before stating the obvious answer "Probably last Sunday at Oakmont."

Earlier this year, JJ Spaun had grabbed headlines after being in contention for the Players Championship. However, Rory McIlroy took home the title after a playoff.

The 34-year-old avenged the heartbreaking loss at the US Open last week. With a total score of 1-under, he won by a margin of two strokes. At the end of the final round on Sunday (June 15), he was the only player with an under-par total score.

Before winning the first Major of his career, the ace golfer's last win on the PGA Tour was in 2015 at the Staal Foundation Open.

How did JJ Spaun play at the 2025 US Open?

JJ Spaun at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

JJ Spaun maintained a strong performance throughout the 2025 US Open. In his opening round, he delivered a clean scorecard with four birdies. He scored 4-under 66 after Round 1.

In Round 2, his performance saw a dip as he carded four birdies and six bogeys to score 2-over 72. His form saw improvement on moving day as he posted three birdies and two bogeys to score 1-under 69.

Spaun started his final round on a disastrous note. He shot three consecutive bogeys in the first three holes, followed by two more bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes. In the first six holes itself, the US golfer had recorded five bogeys.

However, his performance dramatically improved as he went on to hit four birdies in the latter part of the rain-battered final round. In total, he shot four birdies and six bogeys to score 2-over 72. His total score at the end of the tournament was 1-under.

