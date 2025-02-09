$90M net worth NFL star reveals his dream golf foursomes

Patrick Mahomes recently revealed his dream golf foursome during an interview ahead of Super Bowl LIX in 2025. The NFL star will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday.

Before the start of the NFL's biggest night at the Caesars Superdome, Mahomes faced reporters as the press asked him various questions. In one of the questions, the reporter asked the three-time Super Bowl MVP which four people he would prefer to golf with. Apart from picking Travis Kelce and Michael Jordan, he revealed the name of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, calling him "one of the GOATs".

The 29-year-old quarterback from Texas joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. Prior to that, he was a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2014. Patrick has played in the Super Bowl five times and led the Chiefs to seven consecutive AFC Championships. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Mahomes has a net worth of $90 million.

Mahomes' interest in golf comes from a very young age, due to his father, Mahomes Sr. The former MLB pitcher was instrumental behind the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's introduction to the sport. Aside from playing in the NFL, Mahomes can often be seen on the greens teeing off in various tournaments.

The NFL star made his feelings clear about his favorite foursomes before teeing off against the Eagles. Mahomes will play alongside popular Chiefs figures such as Joshua Williams, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and JuJu Smith Schuster. While the Eagles will be focused on avenging their Super Bowl LVII loss, Mahomes & Co. will be in for an epic battle.

Patrick Mahomes talks about having beers while playing golf

The NFL QB has played in the American Century Championship at Tahoe four times, most recently in 2023, where he tied for 62nd. In 2020, he had a memorable tee shot on the 12th hole at the same event. Patrick Mahomes has also played in The Match alongside teammate Travis Kelce.

In an interview back in 2023, Mahomes revealed his habit of drinking beer between teeing off. As quoted by Golf.com, he said:

"Every time I get on this stage I just get a few Coors Lights in me, and it just kind of lets me loosen up, just go out there and swing it hard and see if I can hit some good shots along the way."

"The adrenaline gives you a little edge, so you can get a couple extras that you wouldn’t usually have on the course. So, I would say around four, four-to-five, that’s kind of where you get into that good zone. If you get any more than that that’s when you just start hitting people and fans everywhere.”

Golf has been a part of Mahomes spends a lot of his NFL off-season days golfing. He reportedly has a 7.7 handicap and his mansion has a full-size par-3 course in the backyard. The 29-year-old athlete also has a simulator installed in his garage by Full Swing Simulators (Pro 2.0) to practice his swing.

