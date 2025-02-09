In Photos: Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi recaps Fanatics party ahead of Super Bowl clash in NOLA

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi Martin lit up the Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans on Saturday. Dressed in a stunning glittery silver ensemble, she shared moments with her children Jackson and Mia Mahomes at the exclusive celebration.

The festivities, orchestrated by Michael Rubin, brought together sports icons and entertainment stars under one roof. Post Malone, Travis Scott, Latto, Sexyy Red and Ciara delivered performances for the select 1,000 guests.

"A night to remember at the @fanatics and @leighsteinberg party!" Randi captioned.

The guest list included many other prominent personalities of American culture. Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Megan Thee Stallion and NFL stars Joe Burrow and Russell Wilson mingled at what's become Super Bowl weekend's hottest ticket.

"We want people to meet each other and find great business," Rubin told reporters.

However, Randi's weekend schedule quickly shifts from glamorous celebrations to family responsibilities. In an interview with Page Six at the NFL Honors on Thursday, she detailed her Super Bowl Sunday plans at Caesars Superdome.

Patrick Mahomes' mother takes up grandma's duties

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade - Source: Imagn

Randi Martin will watch the Chiefs-Eagles clash from a "really big" suite while caring for all three of Patrick Mahomes' children: Sterling, Bronze and newborn Golden.

"That's the most excited I will be 'cause all three are gonna be there," Randi said. "I may or may not watch the game, but I will be holding the grandbabies!"

The arrangement holds special significance for Mahomes.

"He really wants all three to be there," Randi said.

She added that her newest grandchild's older siblings are "adjusting" well and "love him so much."

While Brittany Mahomes recovers from giving birth, Randi is ready to help her.

"If you need my help, call me up!" Randi said. "I'll stop, drop and run!"

The stakes of watching Patrick compete in his third consecutive Super Bowl aren't lost on Randi.

"I'm really trying not to think as much on it," Randi said. "I just try to think about other things, and then when I get here, I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness.'"

Randi then shared her gameday strategy.

"I take it day to day," Randi said. "But when it gets down to this, it's, like, hour to hour."

