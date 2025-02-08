IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi shares beautiful ‘red moment’ from NFL Honors

While Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes missed out on attending the NFL Honors to prepare for Super Bowl 59, the quarterback's mother Randi did make an appearance at the award function. She was spotted posing on the red carpet, flaunting her Chiefs-red dress.

On Friday, Randi recapped her memories from the NFL Honors via an Instagram post, featuring pictures from the red carpet, in which she can be seen excited about attending the event. In the caption, she wrote:

"A red moment at the NFL Honors."

For the NFL Honors, Randi Mahomes wore a full-length red maxi dress, which she paired with a cheery-shaded handbag and golden heels. Randi finished her looks with open hair and golden jewelry.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi revealed father 'hanging on' to watch QB play in Super Bowl

During her appearance on the NFL Honors, Randi Mahomes was interviewed by PEOPLE. She recalled how her father had been shifted to hospice care on Jan. 24, and even though he had a major hit to his memory, he does remember the Super Bowl 59. Talking about how Randy is looking forward to watching his grandson play in the Super Bowl, Randi said:

"I know that it has meant a lot to him. And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play. I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud and his other grandparents [were too]."

Super Bowl 59 is almost a day away, and fans cannot wait for the Philadelphia Eagles to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have been coming off to the big game with an impressive regular season record and would be looking to end the season with their third straight Super Bowl win.

