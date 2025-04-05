'A nod to Tiger Woods' celebration at Valero Texas Open ft. William Mouw

William Mouw, who is currently competing at the Valero Texas Open, paid tribute to Tiger Woods by celebrating his birdie with the iconic fist pump. The young PGA Tour professional shot a birdie on the 16th hole during Round Three of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

As soon as he chipped the ball in, Mouw did the fist pump to celebrate his birdie, in a tribute to the golf legend Woods.

"Great shot, epic celebration. William Mouw chips in for birdie with a nod to Tiger," the PGA Tour posted on X.

Tiger Woods is famous for iconic celebration gesture wherein he pumps his right fist to mark his triumphs on the golf course.

The 24-year-old Mouw's recreation of this gesture certainly took people back to the days Tiger brought in a wave of cheer on the golf course with his power-packed fist pump.

William Mouw is currently at tied to the 17th position at the ongoing Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio with an overall score of three-under par. Mouw turned pro in the year 2023.

Brian Harman is currently leading the scoreboard at the Valero Texas Open. The defending champion, Akshay Bhatia, missed the cut at the tournament this year.

Tiger Woods is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury

Tiger announced in the month of March that his left Achilles had ruptured and that he had to undergo a surgery to repair the same. While the surgery was successful, Woods is facing several months on the sidelines.

However, on April 1st, Woods announced on X that with the help of doctors and trainers he would be able to play at The Masters tournament. A few minutes later, Tiger revealed that the previous post was an April Fools' prank and said that his Achilles was 'still a mess'.

Prior to this, Woods had skipped this year's Genesis Invitational owing to his mother Kultida Woods' death in early February. Although, he did make an appearance at Torrey Pines while the tournament was played. Tiger has not competed in a PGA Tour event since The Open Championship in July last year. However, Tiger was seen playing in a few TGL matches this year.

While the golf world waits for Tiger to get back on the golf course, he has kept himself busy in other aspects of his life.

Tiger recently announced the opening of the second TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course. The first Learning Lab was opened in Anaheim, California in the year 2006.

Woods was also involved in several meetings with US President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing reunification deal between the PGA Tour and PIF to bring the Tour and LIV Golf. Tiger and President Trump were also seen playing a round of golf together recently.

News: White House-Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods - Source: Imagn

In addition, Tiger Woods recently announced that he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

