Adam Scott shares his ‘final preparation for consecutive major’ ahead of the Open Championship

14-time PGA Tour winner Adam Scott will be among the 156 golfers vying for the 2025 Open Championship title. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a short video on Instagram showing clips from his practice rounds on the course.

Scott has competed in 96 consecutive major tournaments. The 153rd Open Championship will mark his 97th consecutive major, an impressive and rare feat. In the video he shared, he was captured taking shots on the grounds at Royal Portrush. He wrote in the caption,

“Final preparations for consecutive Major 97. @theopen”

Earlier, golf insider Ryan Barath shared a picture of Adam Scott’s golf bag, showing a peek of the Titleist golf clubs he plans to use for the last major of the season. He wrote,

“Adam Scott is ready to smash these around Royal Portrush.”

Scott, who just turned 45 years old on Wednesday (July 16), reposted the picture on his Instagram story.

Still taken from Adam Scott's Instagram Story/@adamscottofficial

As the 2013 Masters Tournament champion, the Australian golfer has one major championship title under his belt. He has yet to lift the Claret Jug since he turned pro in 2000 and his best result in the Open is a solo second place, which was in 2012. Last year, he tied for 10th in the tournament after making an even par.

Scott’s appearance in the 2025 Open Championship will mark his 15th PGA Tour start of the year. Although he has yet to claim his first title of the season, he has made the cut in 12 tournaments this year and has had five top-25 finishes.

The Adelaide-born golfer’s best result of the season is T12 from the US Open. He missed the cut in the Masters Tournament and tied for 19th in the PGA Championship.

Adam Scott shares heartwarming message following T17 finish at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Last week, Adam Scott competed in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club (July 10-13). He tied for 17th place, marking his third-best result of the season so far.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Scott shared a post on Instagram appreciating all those who made the tournament a success. He wrote,

“A huge thanks to everyone for another incredible Genesis Scottish Open. One of the best weeks of the year and a true test of links golf at its finest. Looking forward to next year! @genesis_scottish_open”

Adam Scott fired an opening round 69 at the Renaissance Club and scored 68 on day two. On moving day, he carded 70 after shooting three birdies, a double bogey, and a bogey.

The one-time major champion kicked off his final round with three birdies and one bogey on the front nine. He shot two more birdies and another bogey on the back nine, carding 67 and bringing his total score across 72 holes to 6-under 274.

Scott finished the tournament nine strokes behind Chris Gotterup, who claimed the title with 15-under.

