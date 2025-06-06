Amanda Balionis calls 1x major champ’s head cover the ‘cutest’ she’s ever seen

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared a picture of Morgan Pressel’s golf bag and head cover on Instagram. She gushed over the head cover, calling it the cutest.

In the early years of her career, Balionis covered high school sports for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Network. She later worked with the PGA Tour and Callaway Golf. In 2017, she assumed a part-time role as a golf reporter for CBS, which later turned into a permanent position. Meanwhile, Pressel is a two-time LPGA Tour winner and one-time major champion who is now a golf analyst and commentator.

In a recent post, Morgan Pressel shared a picture of her golf gear while on the greens. One of her head covers featured an adorable dog-themed design. She captured the post:

“Knocking some rust off.”

Amanda Balionis then reposted Pressel’s gear on her Instagram story, saying:

“Cutest head cover I ever did see 😍 🐶 ⛳️ @puppiesandgolf @the partiniclub”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis likely took an interest in Pressel’s headcover because it is a product from a collaboration between Puppies and Golf and golf accessory brand, The Partini Club. For every head cover sold, the Partini Club donates $15 to Puppies & Golf to further its charitable cause.

Balionis founded Puppies and Golf in 2020, and the nonprofit organization focuses on protecting and advocating for dogs. Since its inception, the organization has supported numerous animal shelters across the country with donations totalling over $500,000.

Amanda Balionis shares recap from the 2025 Memorial Tournament

The 2025 Memorial Tournament was held from May 29 to June 1 at Muirfield Village, and Amanda Balionis covered the event. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram, looking back at all the fun memories she made in Ohio.

In the 14-slide media compilation she shared, the CBS Sports reporter was captured at the Columbus Zoo with pro golfer Michelle Wie West. Balionis also shared heartwarming moments from the Golden Bear Pro-Am, which she played with Kira Dixon and West. Her post was captioned,

“Incredible week at @memorialgolf presented by @workday_sports… every day was filled with some of my favorite people, at the most fun events creating memories I’m forever grateful for.”

Take a look at Balionis’ post here:

In a separate post, Amanda Balionis praised Scottie Scheffler for winning the tournament, saying “he’s just really freaking good.” Here’s a look:

Notably, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler clinched the 2025 Memorial Tournament title with a score of 10-under. He won by four strokes ahead of Ben Griffin, who finished in second place with 6-under. Last year, the World No. 1 also won the tournament with a score of 8-under.

