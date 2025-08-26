Amanda Balionis drops 2-word comment on latest Ryder Cup 2025 ad

The Ryder Cup recently released a new ad on Instagram ahead of the upcoming tournament at Bethpage Black. CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis shared a positive reaction to the promotional video, showing that she’s just as excited for the tournament as everyone is.The new Ryder Cup ad featured Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost having breakfast on the greens at Bethpage. The comedian is set to host a live pre-game show at the tournament called T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis reacted to the Ryder Cup ad, writing,&quot;Let's goooo.&quot;Image via Instagram/@therydercupEarlier on, the CBS Sports Reporter shared a post on her Instagram story, giving fans a chance to bid for tickets to the Ryder Cup. The auction is hosted by her nonprofit organization Puppies &amp; Golf and it offers a VIP trip to Bethpage with accommodation and other extra benefits.The post’s caption read,“Reminder our @puppiesandgolf auction ends TONIGHT. Tickets to the most anticipated Ryder Cup in recent memory + hotel, and a couple of VERY cool autographed flags 👀.”Image taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisThe 2025 Ryder Cup is set to be held from September 26 to 28 at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale. Team US will be captained by Keegan Bradley, while Team Europe, by Luke Donald.Amanda Balionis promotes new limited edition Ryder Cup whiskey ahead of the tournament at BethpageAmanda Balionis recently shared a video on Instagram, promoting a limited-edition whiskey bottle from the popular brand, Elijah Craig. The brand produced the special drink in honor of the upcoming Ryder Cup.In the video she posted, Balionis showed an up-close view of the bottle, which featured unique Ryder Cup designs. She gushed over the Ryder Cup logo on the bottle's cap and joked that although the bottle was pretty, it wasn’t too pretty for her to drink.She wrote in the caption:“Counting down the days to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black 🙌 Can’t wait for all the action and you better believe I’ll be celebrating with the 2025 Elijah Craig Ryder Cup Limited-Edition bottle 🥃 As the Official Bourbon of the tournament, @elijahcraig once again nailed it with this special tribute to such an iconic venue. Cheers! #ad #21+”Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionisAmanda Balionis didn’t just stop at admiring the bottle. She also opened it, gave a “nice healthy pour,” and did a taste test.The golf reporter gushed over the taste of the bourbon, highlighting the drink's smooth notes of toasted sugar maple, and applewood staves. She then praised the brand for paying homage to the state of New York in the Bottle’s design and said it's “even cooler” when people fully understand the story behind it.