Amanda Balionis escapes Zurich Classic to enjoy a glass of wine in New Orleans

Amanda Balionis recently completed her on-course commentary and reporting role at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. With Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin winning the title, this unique PGA Tour event came to an end on April 27.

The Broadcast Journalist is an instrumental part of CBS Network when it comes to Golf and NFL. Shortly after she got some time to relax after the tournament ended at TPC Louisiana, Amanda Balionis was spotted celebrating with her friends.

The 39-year-old reporter shared a short video where she could be seen raising a glass of wine after days of hard work. Take a look at her Instagram story here:

"One more for New Orleans"

Screenshot from Balionis' story on Instagram / IG: @balionis

Amanda Balionis was there at Avondale, cherishing every moment of this year's Zurich Classic. Novak and Griffin earned their first PGA Tour victory at Avondale this week, where they finished the tournament with a total score of 28 under par. Throughout their final rounds, Griffin and Novak shared the tie with Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III.

However, on hole 17, where both teams stood at 27 under par, Knapp and Capan scored a bogey. On the same hole, Novak and Griffin scored a birdie. Amanda Balionis shared a post where she congratulated this winning moment of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans champions.

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

"@trevorimmelman asked what team was going to go out and grab the @zurich_classic victory today and the answer came on the 17th hole when @bengriffingolf poured in a 35 foot birdie on the toughest hole on the course. This win felt inevitable for @andrewnovakgolf after being in contention so often this season. Congratulations to team North Carolina!... Swipe to the third 3rd photo to meet our adoptable pup, Queen, from @animalrescueno today"

Even on her busiest days, Amanda Balionis never forgot her role as the founder of Puppies and Golf.

Amanda Balionis shares adorable moments with her furry friends from New Orleans

Before the 2025 Zurich Classic started, Balionis visited the Animal Rescue Center in New Orleans. This year, Puppies and Golf are collaborating with Tito's Handmade Vodka and the rescue center for a heartwarming mission.

On Sunday, Balionis shared an update about the adoption of a puppy named Queen. The video showed Balionis and others showing affection to the dog just before her adoption. Take a look at Amanda Balionis' Instagram post here:

"A Queen 👑 looking for her forever castle at the Tito's Golf Club! Puppies & Golf has teamed up with @Titos Vodka and @animalrescueno to bring adoptable dogs to the Zurich Classic."

"Today's adoptable dog was Queen. As you can see, this sweet girl is great with all people, kids and other dogs! For every Tito's cocktail purchased during the Zurich Classic, Tito's will donate $1 to Puppies & Golf, up to $5,000. #sponsor #LoveTitos"

Balionis and Puppies and Golf will use this donation for the need for her voiceless furry friends.

