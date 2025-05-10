Amanda Balionis flaunts her $395 all-green dress in latest IG throwback

As the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is at play, Amanda Balionis is busy covering the ladies' professional golf event. The broadcast journalist from CBS Network has taken up the role of an on-field reporter and also interviewed popular LPGA Tour professionals.

Balionis has kept her 346k Instagram followers updated with every step of her journey to Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. She has shared behind-the-scenes moments from the field on her Instagram reels and stories as well.

Recently, she shared a throwback from April 2025 on her Instagram story, and in the picture, she was spotted wearing a green maxi dress. It is a product of the apparel brand Ramy Brook. While sharing an image of her in the dress, Amanda Balionis wrote in the caption:

"@ramybrook This gorgeous green dress too!"

Take a look at Balionis' story below:

Balionis' story featuring her green dress - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Ramy Brook is a 2010-founded clothing brand that primarily focuses on a range of apparel with a contemporary price point. The tropic green ribbed midi dress that fans could spot in Amanda Balionis' story is currently listed at $395 on the brand website. She was wearing the same attire while talking about Kendra Scott Jewellery in April 2025:

Balionis has been known for her fitness and style statement on the course. Her distinctive style yet seamless fashion creates a unique blend both on and off screen. Before sharing the green Ramy Brook dress, Balionis shared a white blazer by Veronica Beard.

"Sharing this stunning blazer again, got so much love on this look! @veronicabeard," she wrote.

Balionis' story about blazer/IG: @balionis

Balionis has been instrumental in the CBS Golf team's success. As per schedule, she will continue to report from Mizuho Americas Open till the tournament's final round ends on May 11, Sunday.

Amanda Balionis shares her experience from the Mizuho Americas Open

Amanda Balionis recently shared a reel featuring her time at Liberty National Golf Club, on and off the course. In the video, she could be seen getting ready to interview the 2024 LPGA Player of the Year, Nelly Korda.

For her fans, the CBS reporter shared her experience from the whole day.

"Taking the ferry back after spending an incredible day in Mizuho Americas Open... You can see the Statue of Liberty right behind me. This is an amazing ferry ride back over to Liberty National," she said.

"I had the chance to speak with Nelly Korda, of course, our defending champion. Lydia Ko, Hall of Famer, needs no introduction. Rose Zhang, past champion here," Balionis added.

The Mizuho Americas Open hosts an AJGA event besides the LPGA tournament. Amanda Balionis also talked about that in her video:

"And of course, we'll be teeing it up alongside the top AJGA players. Really, the future of the LPGA, which is such a cool thing that tour event host Michelle Wie West has done with this event. So you can tune in to watch the Stars on Sundays, actually on CBS, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time."

Amanda Balionis has been a part of the sport way before she joined CBS in 2017. Her presence at a junior golf event is definitely a moment of motivation for aspiring golfers.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More