Amanda Balionis shares her experience at the Mizuho Americas Open in 3 words

The Mizuho Americas Open will kick off on Thursday, May 8, and Amanda Balionis is gearing up to bring all the action to fans worldwide. The CBS Sports reporter shared an Instagram post expressing excitement for the tournament in three words.

Balionis is a popular sports reporter who covers college football, PGA Tour events, and NFL Football. Following her academic journey at Hofstra University, she worked with several leading networks, including Verizon Fios and MSG Network.

On Wednesday, May 7, Amanda Ballionis spent time with several junior golfers who will tee off in the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course. She shared pictures from the meeting with the caption:

“🫶🏼 The best day @mizuholpga”

Take a look at Balionis’ post here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story (Image Source: Instagram/@balionis)

The CBS Sports reporter shared another post that showed her on a ferry to Liberty National Golf Course. She shared moments from her interview with the Mizuho Americas Open defending champion Nelly Korda, Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, and other golf stars. The post was captioned:

“Come with me for a day at the @mizuholpga at @libertynationalgc 🗽 what host @michellewiewest has created here is so special. Can’t wait to watch the stars of the @lpga_tour tee it up this week alongside the future of the game thanks to the top @ajgagolf players being a part of the competition 🙌🙌”

Here's a look at the post:

In the video, Balionis also encouraged her fans to tune into the event on CBS and watch the tournament on “one of the most beautiful golf courses on television.”

“This one was special”: Amanda Balionis shares heartwarming recap from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Amanda Balionis covered the recently concluded CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which was held at TPC Craig Ranch from May 2-5. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the 38-year-old reporter shared a recap of her experience. She also congratulated World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler for claiming the title after scoring 31-under.

Balionis’ post was captioned:

“This one was special 🥹 An absolute clinic from @scottie.scheffler all week resulted in World Number 1 claiming his 14th title, the first of 2025…and most meaningfully making good in front of the community that raised him, and the tournament that gave him his first start on the PGA TOUR.”

Take a look at the post here:

In the picture slide Amanda Balionis shared, she was captured interviewing the World No. 1 golfer after his remarkable victory. The American sports journalist complimented Sheffler’s form as he gears up to compete in the PGA Championship, the year's second major.

Notably, Scheffler won the tournament eight strokes ahead of the runner-up Erik van Rooyen.

